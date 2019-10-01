MANILA, Philippines – First-round action in UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball just wrapped up and highlights abound on and off court.

Here's a look back at some interesting quotes from coaches and players:

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin on the Blue Eagles’ showdown with the UP Maroons:

“UP came out like gangbusters, you know, and we figured they would. They really threw a lot at us – their hustle, their fight, their determination was really admirable. They were the team getting on the floor for the loose balls and we were standing there watching them so that wasn’t pretty to watch. When the tide turned, I thought our guys fairly, methodically stuck to the task. We didn't get carried away with the crowd and the emotions. After all, it’s a regular season game.”

La Salle coach Jermaine Byrd on the rebuilding Green Archers:

“It's a new coaching staff, a lot of new players, so we knew that it will take a little time. We just need you guys to be a little patient because our team is continuously growing, getting better each day. Chemistry is also growing. All the kids in our team are very coachable. They all want to win. It just takes time. We added 3 new people, you know? One of them is playing more than the other two but it still takes time and it is indeed a process. I thought it was going to take us 4 to 5 games to see what we have. Now, we are just going to prepare for the second round.”

NU coach Jamike Jarin on presenting his entire team to the media after the Bulldogs’ breakthrough win:

“Before anything else, we’d like to thank God Almighty for giving us the victory, for making us still very competitive even [after] all the losses, we’re still here. The reason why I brought all these young men here because we win together, we lose together. Di ba (Right)? That’s our mantra – walang iwanan (no one gets left behiind).

New UP recruit Ricci Rivero on the Maroons’ first-round campaign:

“We can do a lot better as a team, we have so many mistakes, especially me, I actually know that. But I really believe that my team can do a lot better and get the top spot if we can show that we should be there.”

UE guard Philip Manalang on former Red Warriors star Paul Lee visiting their dugout:

“Alam naman natin sa Paul Lee, pagpasok niya kanina sa dugout, parang tumaas yung morale namin, tapos nagbigay siya ng advice. Pagpasok namin sa loob ng court, nag-iba eh, kaya laking tulong ‘yung pagpunta niya ngayon dito. Saka siyempre ‘yung experience niya shinare niya rin sa amin, kung ano yung dapat, anong hindi. Kaya marami kaming natutunan ngayon sa kaniya.”

(When Paul Lee entered our dugout, he really boosted our morale and gave us advice. And when we got back on court, things changed, so his presence really helped us. He shared his experience, what we need to do and not do. We really learned a lot from him.)

La Salle guard Encho Serrano on his game focus after a career-high performance:

“Minsan kinakausap na nila ako kung bakit ang tahimik ko. Kilala nila ako eh. Nakikita nila ako na maingay lagi, laging tumatawa, pero ngayon lagi ako tahimik. Gusto ko ilagay sa isip ko yung gusto nila ipagawa sa akin para pagdating sa laro, magawa ko yung gusto nila ipagawa. Sabi ko na gusto ko baguhin sarili ko kasi nagbabago sila eh. Akala nila lagi akong may problema noon, pero nag-fofocus lang talaga ako sa game.”

(They sometimes ask me why I’m so quiet. They know me. I used to be loud, I laughed a lot, but now I’m just usually quiet. I want to keep in mind everything they want me to do, so come game time, I get to do what’s asked of me. I want to change because everyone’s changing. They always think I have a problem, but I’m really just focused on the game.)

UP coach Bo Perasol on the team’s fans and critics:

“It's about time that we all realize the fact that the UP men's basketball team will never be champions simply because we are all cheering for them, praising them for the wins, but bashing them to no end for not beating their opponents. It's time we all realize that we all, players or supporters, should pick up the pieces when we lose and not beat each other up to pieces when we do not come out victorious. We have to be behind each other, come what may, through thick or thin, rather than be at each other's throat when we lose by one point or by 26 points.”

– Rappler.com