MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas' (UST) Grace Irebu continues to lead this season's MVP race after wrapping up the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament's first round of eliminations

The Congolese center tallied 95.57 statistical points (SP) off a league-high double-double of 181 points and 102 rebounds to go with 6 assists 7 steals and 12 blocks.

Adamson's Nathalia Prado followed behind with 90.14 SP, while UAAP Season 80 MVP Jack Animam of 5-peat champion National University (NU) is ranked 3rd with 75.57 SP.

NU's Rhena Itesi (74.29) and Far Eastern University's Clare Castro (71.71) round out the top 5 players of the tournament.

La Salle's Kent Pastrana, though, has a chance of crashing into the Mythical Five squad as the league only allows one foreign student-athlete to gain the honor. With Irebu topping the standings, NU's Itesi will be bumped off from receiving the award.

Pastrana is also the leader of the Rookie of the Year race, ranking 6th in the overall individual player standings with 58.86 points off 119 points, 47 rebounds, 14 assists, 17 steals and 2 blocks.

Defending champion NU remains perfect in the season as the Lady Bulldogs trounced University of the East for their 87th straight win in the UAAP womens' basketball tournament. – Rappler.com