MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines (UP) head coach Bo Perasol said he would appeal the three-game suspension imposed on him by the UAAP for his on-court outburst last Sunday, September 29, because it was "too much" a penalty.

"I’ve already said my piece about regretting what I did. Three games suspension for an ejection is just too much," said Perasol in a text to Rappler Tuesday, October 1.

"More importantly because the tournament is in its critical stage going into the 2nd round. [The suspension] is practically half of it. To appeal this decision is the most rational action to do," he added.

According to UAAP basketball commissioner Jensen Ilagan, Perasol has 48 hours after the release of the memo to file an appeal.

The suspension was released to media 2 pm, Tuesday.

Perasol was ejected at the 6:23 mark of the third quarter tussle between Ateneo and UP, as he ran toward referee Jaime Rivano with a closed fist, vehemently contesting a foul on Ateneo's Angelo Kouame for blocking the layup attempt of Jerson Prado of UP.

On top of the prescribed single-game suspension, UAAP officials decided to penalize Perasol for two more games for committing "continuous flagrant acts of aggression" towards a game official despite being restrained repeatedly by the UP Fighting Maroons team members.

Perasol explained that it was the technical foul slapped on Bright Akhuetie that triggered his outrage as Rivano ran after the UAAP Season 81 MVP all the way to the other end of the court to signal the foul.

The Maroons' mentor will sit out UP's games against Far Eastern University (October 6), University of the East (October 12), and University of Santo Tomas (October 16).

After the blowout loss to Ateneo, Perasol had already apologized in front of reporters and even wrote letter calling for a united UP community. (READ: Perasol calls for UP unity, sets self-ultimatum for Season 82)

Perasol previously faced similar game suspensions in the UAAP in 2013 – when the former Blue Eagles coach confronted a La Salle fan – and last season during UP's meltdown against Ateneo in the first round.

Akhuetie, likewise, agreed with his coach, calling the referee "shitty" and "fucking stupid" for the incident. – Rappler.com