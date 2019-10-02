MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas (UST) remains on course for another double championship in the men's and women's divisions of the UAAP Season 82 beach volleyball tournament.

The Golden Tigresses swept the elimination round for a perfect 7-0 record as Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor made quick work of De La Salle's Tin Tiamzon and Justine Jazareno, 21-16, 21-18, to secure the No. 1 ranking in the Final Four.

The La Salle Lady Spikers ended the eliminations with a 6-1 mark in second place and still hold the twice-to-beat semis incentive like the Tigresses.

UST is eyeing its fourth consecutive crown and the first in post-Sisi Rondina era.

Far Eastern University holds the No. 3 ranking in the Final Four thanks to the duo of Sheena Gallentes and Sheila Mae Kiseo, who topped University of the East's Juliet Catindig and alternate Donna Mae Nebrea, 21-13, 21-19, for its fifth victory in 7 matches.

Ateneo's Ponggay Gaston and Roma Mae Doromal shut the door off Adamson University's Kring Uy and Chen Ave, 21-17, 21-19, to clinch its first women's beach volleyball Final Four appearance since 2016 after posting a 4-3 card.

University of the Philippines' Rosie Rosier and Euri Eslapor overpowered National University's Andrea Abian and Chlea dela Fuente, 21-6, 21-3, for a 3-4 mark.

The Lady Maroons, third placers in the last two seasons, were eliminated after the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Falcons to avoid playoff complications.

Men's division

Tiger Spikers Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga toppled Adamson University's Leo Miranda and Jesus Valdez, 21-12, 21-15, in the semifinal on Wednesday.

The other semifinal between Far Eastern University and National University was halted due to thunderstorm.

The Bulldogs won the first set, 21-13, but officials put the match on hold when lightning came at the start of the 2nd set.

The match has not resumed as of the time of posting.

The Tiger Spikers earlier completed a seven-match sweep of eliminations with a 21-18, 22-20 conquest of the Tamaraws' Jude Garcia and Kevin Hadlocon.

The loss dropped the Falcons to the third place game on Saturday, October 5.

NU's James Natividad and James Buytrago needed 3 sets to repulse Adamson, 21-17, 20-22, 15-11, to finish 3rd in the elims with a 5-2 card. The Falcons settled for fourth at 4-3.

University of the Philippines' Niccolo Consuelo and Louis Gamban bested University of the East's Lloyd Josafat and alternate Al-jhon Abalon, 21-14, 21-16, to end their season in fifth place with a 3-4 mark.

De La Salle's Vince Maglinao and Ian Jumandos made quick work of Ateneo's Abai Llenos and Kurt Aguilar, 21-15, 21-13, for a 2-5 slate in sixth.

The Red Warriors and the Blue Eagles ended up at 1-6 and 0-7, respectively. – Rappler.com