MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP denied University of the Philippines (UP) head coach Bo Perasol's appeal to lift his three-game suspension as basketball commissioner Jensen Ilagan noted that the Maroons mentor "never apologized" to the league.

"Respect should be observed at all times. Mr Perasol did not only disrespect the officials that time but the UAAP as well," said Ilagan.

"The sad part here is that Mr Perasol never apologized to the UAAP for what he did."

But UP's Kiko Diaz, a member of the UAAP Board of Managing Directors, confirmed that the State University will elevate the case to the UAAP Board of Trustees.

Perasol only apologized in front of reporters after the game and to the UP community in a letter calling for unity. (READ: Perasol apologetic, but firm in officiating stance after ejection)

Ilagan denied the motion for reconsideration UP submitted, where the Maroons appealed to shorten Perasol's three-game suspension that was handed down last Tuesday, October 1. (READ: Perasol on game ban: 'We need to rise above this adversity')

An automatic one-game suspension was meted out to Perasol after he incurred two technical fouls and got ejected from the game with 6:23 left in the 3rd quarter of the Finals rematch between Ateneo and UP last Sunday, September 29.

An additional two-game suspension was imposed for his "continued flagrant acts of aggression."

Ilagan cited that Perasol refused to leave the court despite knowing that he was asked to do so. He also had to be restrained by several members of the UP team as he was verbally attacking the game official through obscene and disrespectful language.

Replay reviews confirmed that Perasol uttered harsh words toward official Jaime Rivano even after his ejection.

Moreover, when he was on his way to the locker room, Perasol pointed an accusing and threatening finger at the referee.

Perasol will sit out UP's games against Far Eastern University (October 6), University of the East (October 12), and University of Santo Tomas (October 16).

UP through Diaz made an appeal last Wednesday, October 2, citing that the punishment handed by Ilagan was "excessive, unwarranted, and unprecedented." (READ: '3 games is too much,' says Bo Perasol on his suspension)

With regards to UP's inquiry regarding the technical foul handed to Bright Akhuetie with 8:09 mark of the 3rd quarter that resulted to his fourth personal foul, Ilagan clarified that the game officials had already warned Akhuetie earlier for continuous complaining.

With 2:38 left in the opening frame, Akhuetie was already given a warning by Rivano. Akhuetie even gestured at Rivano after their discussion.

Ilagan also called on all member-schools to exemplify its core values which are respect, fairness, civility, honesty, and responsibility as they play an important role in the total development of the student-athletes.

"Officiating may not be perfect, but it cannot justify outbursts like what he did," said Ilagan. "As head coach, he should know that he is a role model, and in the UAAP where character building is of paramount importance, Mr Perasol should have been aware of that." – with reports from Beatrice Go/Rappler.com





