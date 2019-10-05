MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors throw their name back in the UAAP Season 82 playoff hunt with an 80-74 upset win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons to begin the second round of the men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 5.

Senegalese big man Alex Diakhite erupted for 15 points in the 3rd quarter before finishing his onslaught with a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Rey Suerte added 26 markers and 8 boards.

Jerom Lastimosa and Lenda Douanga paced the Falcons with 16 points each in the losing effort as Adamson slid to 3-5, tying UE at 6th place.

Thanks to Diakhite’s 3rd quarter eruption, the Red Warriors established a nine-point lead in the 6:50 mark of the 4th, 69-60, after a tip-in from the UE big man.

Although spitfire Falcons Val Chauca and Jerrick Ahanmisi conspired for an 8-0 response, Suerte and Diakhite pressed on to create a four-point window, 73-69, midway through the frame.

Suerte then pushed the lead to 6, 77-71, with 1:53 left after a Diakhite long two.

The Scores

UE 80 – Diakhite 29, Suerte 26, Conner 7, Manalang 5, Abanto 3, Antiporda 3, Lorenzana 3, Apacible 2, Tolentino 2, Cruz 0, Pagsanjan 0.

Adamson 74 – Douanga 16, Lastimosa 16, Ahanmisi 11, Camacho 11, Chauca 9, Bernardo 3, Fermin 2, Manlapaz 2, Mojica 2, Yerro 2, Flowers 0, Magbuhos 0, Sabandal 0.

Quarters: 18-22, 31-36, 59-56, 80-74

– Rappler.com