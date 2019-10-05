MANILA, Philippines – Geva De Vera and Chanelle Lunod delivered once more, completing a sweep of De La Salle, 3-0, to give Ateneo its second consecutive UAAP women's badminton championship on Saturday, October 5 at the PNP Sports Center Badminton Courts.

The Season 82 title is the Lady Eagles' fifth overall, tying them with arch-rivals Lady Shuttlers at second in total women's badminton championships. UP remains on top with 9 crowns.

“Of course, I am very, very happy. We did what we set out to do," said Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion. "Everybody covered for each other."

Lunod and De Vera had to fend off shaky starts in both games of the lone doubles match to eventually subdue Shaynne Boloron and Palma Cruz, 21-11, 21-15.

Ateneo earlier snared the first two singles matches to set up the clincher.

Lunod got back at opposing captain Iyah Sevilla with a crushing 21-14, 21-6 sweep in the first singles match. Rookie Mika De Guzman then sent the Lady Eagles on the verge of the throne after taking down Kanna Baba, 21-13, 21-18, in the following rubber.

De Vera and Lunod shared the Most Valuable Player honors for the second straight year while De Guzman copped the Rookie of the Year award.

"For now, we will enjoy this (title). We will of course get back into it. Every year it gets harder, it gets challenging. But we will try our best to keep the title," said Asuncion.

