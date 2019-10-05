MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles continued their dominant run in UAAP Season 82 with a 66-52 win over the UST Growling Tigers at the start of the men’s basketball second round at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 5.

Unlike in their narrow win in the first round, the Blue Eagles posted a decisive triumph to complete a sweep of the Tigers.

The two-time defending champions leaned on a balanced effort led by Thirdy Ravena as they rose to 8-0. UST, meanwhile, teetered close to the logjam at 4th to 7th place as they slid to 4-4.

In the first round, the Tigers gave the Blue Eagles a scare before Ateneo pulled off a 71-70 escape.

Off an ice-cold first half, UST regained its touch in the 3rd as they closed the gap to 7, 42-35, off a late Mark Nonoy triple.

Leading MVP candidate Soulemane Chabi Yo then got them as near as 5, 37-42, to begin the 4th off a short stab inside.

However, championship poise again worked wonders for Ateneo as they responded with an 8-0 run to go up 13, 50-37, ending with a Ravena layup at the 7:14 mark.

Undeterred, the young Tigers still clawed their way back to 6, 48-54, after a Nonoy triple with 3:56 left to cap off an 11-4 response.

But Nonoy then fumbled a pass in the post near the three-minute mark that resulted in a Ravena layup at the other end for the nine-point lead, 59-50.

SJ Belangel then drove home the dagger trey, 62-50, with 1:23 left to send UST to its second straight loss. – Rappler.com