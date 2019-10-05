IN PHOTOS: Ateneo vs UST – UAAP Season 82, 2nd round
Check out some photos of the game that saw Ateneo hold UST, the league's top offensive team, to a season-low production
Published 8:28 PM, October 05, 2019
Updated 8:41 PM, October 05, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo nipped University of Santo Tomas, 66-52, in a battle of attrition to continue its unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Saturday, October 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Unlike in their first-round meeting where the Blue Eagles escaped the Tigers by a whisker, 71-70, the defending champions made sure to control the game all the way.
Defense dictated the tempo in the low-scoring affair which saw Ateneo hold the league's top offensive team UST – which is averaging 81 points per game – to a season-low 52-point production in a tough 28% field goal shooting.
Check out some game photos:
CAPTAIN. Thirdy Ravena leads Ateneo with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Blue Eagles remain on top at 8-0. Photo release
KEY CONTRIBUTOR. SJ Belangel adds 11 points on a 3-of-5 clip from downtown to help the defending champions complete a sweep of the Tigers. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
SHACKLED. Ateneo holds down UST's leading MVP candidate Soulemane Chabi Yo to a season-low 6 points on a 2-of-11 clip. Photo release
GAME PLAN. Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin says the team's 'execution of defensive schemes, toughness, understanding of UST's system from the scouting report' keyed the decisive triumph. Photo release
BRIGHT SPOT. Top UST rookie Mark Nonoy fired 18 points off the bench in the Tigers' losing cause. Photo release
CRUCIAL. The loss bunches coach Aldin Ayo’s Tigers in the middle of the pack where 5 teams – behind leaders Ateneo and UP – remain within striking distance of the top 4. Photo release
– Rappler.com