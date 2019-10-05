MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo nipped University of Santo Tomas, 66-52, in a battle of attrition to continue its unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Saturday, October 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Unlike in their first-round meeting where the Blue Eagles escaped the Tigers by a whisker, 71-70, the defending champions made sure to control the game all the way.

Defense dictated the tempo in the low-scoring affair which saw Ateneo hold the league's top offensive team UST – which is averaging 81 points per game – to a season-low 52-point production in a tough 28% field goal shooting.

Check out some game photos:

