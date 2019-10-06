MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers solidified their spot inside the top 4 with an 85-61 blowout triumph over the bottom-dwelling NU Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 6.

With the win, the Green Archers evened up their win-loss slate at 4-4, tying the UST Growling Tigers at 3rd place while the Bulldogs stayed rooted at the cellar at 1-7.

Justine Baltazar went absolutely crazy in the easy win with a staggering 25 points and 25 rebounds with 2 blocks to boot.

Aside from Baltazar dropping a career-high performance, Andrei Caracut also tied his season-high 16 points and collected 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

In stark contrast to their one-point win in the first round, 83-82, the Archers established a 26-9 lead in the 1st quarter after a 26-6 run.

NU only got as near as 13 points after that, 52-65, off a John Lloyd Clemente layup at the 7:18 mark of the 4th.

However, La Salle responded with a 16-4 finishing kick, ending with Baltazar hook, 81-56, with 2:26 left.

The Scores

La Salle 85 – Baltazar 25, Caracut 16, Malonzo 12, Lojera 9, Serrano 8, Melecio 6, Bates 4, Manuel 4, Hill 1, Bartlett 0, Escandor 0, Lim 0.

NU 61 – Ildefonso D 11, Ildefonso S 10, Diputado 8, Gallego 7, Clemente 5, Galinato 5, Gaye 5, Tibayan 3, Yu 3, Mangayao 2, Minerva 2, Joson 0, Malonzo 0, Oczon 0.

Quarters: 26-9, 44-24, 65-48- 85-61.

– Rappler.com