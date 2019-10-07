IN PHOTOS: FEU vs UP – UAAP Season 82, 2nd round
Playing the first of 3 games minus coach Bo Perasol, the UP Maroons fall short in their comeback charge against the FEU Tamaraws
Published 9:53 AM, October 07, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons nearly climbed out of a 19-point hole, but the FEU Tamaraws got it together late to escape with an 82-79 overtime triumph in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Sunday, October 6.
The Maroons – who played minus suspended coach Bo Perasol – still trailed by a wide 53-69 margin in the final 5:58 minutes of the 4th quarter before staging a blistering 16-0 run capped by Javi Gomez de Liano's steal-and-score play that tied the game at 69 with 24.7 seconds left.
But as the game went into overtime, the Tamaraws rediscovered their form behind Ken Tuffin, L-Jay Gonzales, and Wendell Comboy to get away with a win.
Check out some photos of the thrilling duel:
'WE BOLIEVE.' The UP Maroons show support for their embattled head coach Bo Perasol. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
TAKE CHARGE. FEU guard L-Jay Gonzales puts his imprint in the game with a career-high 17 points, to go with 12 boards, and 6 assists. Photo release
NO SURRENDER. The UP Fighting Maroons come close to turning the game around behind Kobe Paras' 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 steals. Photo release
HUSTLE. Ken Tuffin delivers on both ends as he also goes ablaze with a 5-of-6 clip from beyond the arc to finish with a season-best 18 points alongside 5 rebounds. Photo release
CLUTCH. Wendell Comboy's potential game-winning trey in regulation rims out but the FEU veteran quickly redeems himself by scoring 5 points in overtime, including the big fadeaway jumper that puts the Tams up with 18.3 ticks left. Photo release
GRIT. 'Hard-fought win for us. That's what you expect every game in the UAAP,' says FEU coach Olsen Racela (right), who's assisted by his brother and former champion Tams coach Nash Racela. Photo release
