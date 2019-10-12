MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons finally got back to the winning column in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament after a 72-53 rout of the bottom-dwelling NU Bulldogs on Saturday, October 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Falcons outscored the scattered Bulldogs, 24-6, in the final frame as the Falcons snapped a four-game losing skid to move up to 4-6 .

Jerrick Ahanmisi led the balanced effort with 15 points while rookie AP Manlapaz added 14 markers – 10 in the 4th alone – in just 14 minutes off the bench.

After a back-and-forth 3rd quarter where NU last led at the 1:22 mark following a John Lloyd Clemente triple, 47-44, Adamson responded with a massive 25-4 blitz bridging the 3rd and 4th periods.

With NU experiencing a big meltdown, Manlapaz capped the Adamson run with a layup at the 2:37 mark for an 18-point lead, 69-51.

Lenda Douanga then sealed the deal for the Falcons with a split trip at the line for a 70-51 advantage.

Dave Ildefonso paced the Bulldogs with 15 points and 8 boards.

The Bulldogs – who absorbed a heartbreaking one-point, overtime loss to the Falcons, 84-83, in the first round – slid to 2-8.

The Scores

Adamson 72 – Ahanmisi 15, Manlapaz 14, Camacho 13, Douanga 11, Lastimosa 10, Chauca 3, Yerro 3, Sabandal 2, Fermin 1, Bernardo 0, Magbuhos 0, Mojica 0.

NU 53 – D. Ildefonso 15, Gaye 14, Clemente 10, Gallego 7, S. Ildefonso 2, Minerva 2, Rangel 2, Oczon 1, Diputado 0, Galinato 0, Joson 0, Malonzo 0, Mosqueda 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 8-12, 32-34, 48-47, 72-53.

– Rappler.com