MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons got back on the win column after surviving the UE Red Warriors, 78-75, in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 12.

With the win, the Maroons rose to a 6-3 record to solidify their hold of 2nd place while the Warriors dented their playoff hopes as they slid to 3-7.

Kobe Paras took charge in the final stretch as the Maroons secured their first win minus coach Bo Perasol, who served the second of a three-game suspension.

Off a 27-8 UP lead in the 1st quarter, UE found their groove in the 2nd as they tied the game up, 41-all, with a massive 20-2 run capped by an Alex Diakhite layup with 1:10 left.

Although the Maroons re-established control in the 3rd and led by as many as 17, 65-48, at the 1:40 mark, the Warriors again got back within striking distance late in the 4th much like their 2nd quarter run.

After Jem Cruz got the kind bounce on his trey as UE inched UP within 3, 66-69, Paras responded with a long bomb of his own at the 2:20 mark to push the lead to 5, 72-67.

Bright Akhuetie then sealed the deal with a putback off a Ricci Rivero miss for the 76-69 advantage in the final 1:10 of regulation.

The Scores

UP 78 – Akhuetie 18, Manzo 17, Paras 14, Ja. Gomez de Liano 10, Rivero 10, Ju. Gomez de Liano 4, Mantilla 3, Tungcab 2, Gob 0, Prado 0, Webb 0.

UE 75 – Diakhite 28, Suerte 17, Manalang 10, Cruz 7, Conner 6, Antiporda 3, Pagsanjan 2, Tolentino 2, Abanto 0, Apacible 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 27-10, 46-41, 65-50, 78-75.

– Rappler.com