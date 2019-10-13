MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo became the first team to book a ticket to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball Final Four following a 77-69 victory over rival La Salle on Sunday, October 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adrian Wong got the Blue Eagles off to a strong start – a performance that Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin credited for setting the tone as the Green Archers took the floor looking “very composed and sure of themselves.”

The victory stretched the defending champions’ perfect run to 10 games while the Archers slipped to 4-5.

