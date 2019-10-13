IN PHOTOS: Ateneo vs La Salle – UAAP Season 82, 2nd round
Check out some photos of the rivalry showdown where Ateneo pulls through despite a strong challenge from La Salle
Published 8:46 PM, October 13, 2019
Updated 8:46 PM, October 13, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo became the first team to book a ticket to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball Final Four following a 77-69 victory over rival La Salle on Sunday, October 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Adrian Wong got the Blue Eagles off to a strong start – a performance that Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin credited for setting the tone as the Green Archers took the floor looking “very composed and sure of themselves.”
The victory stretched the defending champions’ perfect run to 10 games while the Archers slipped to 4-5.
Check out the game photos here:
SPARKPLUG. Adrian Wong unloads Ateneo’s first 8 points on the way to finishing a game-high 18 points on a 4-of-7 clip from beyond the arc. Photo release
READY TO CHALLENGE. La Salle keeps pace with Ateneo early with guys like Encho Serrano – who scatters 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals – stepping up in key stretches. Photo release
COMEBACK. Jamie Malonzo attempts to fuel La Salle’s efforts to wrest the lead, but the Ateneo gang always quickly responds. Photo release
STEADY. As always, Thirdy Ravena keeps the Blue Eagles on an even keel to help Ateneo complete an elimination sweep of La Salle. Photo release
USUAL NUMBERS. Ange Kouame proves to be another reliable, dropping a double-double outing of 10 points, 14 boards, and 3 blocks. Photo release
LIMITED. After an incredible 25-25 performance, La Salle’s Justine Baltazar winds up with just 12 points and 9 rebounds. Photo release
GRUELING. ’It's always a tough game to prepare for,’ Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin says of the rivalry showdown. Photo release
