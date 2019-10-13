MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws outgunned the UST Growling Tigers, 72-58, in a heated UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball match at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 13.

With the win, the Tamaraws rose to 5-5 for the season, mirroring the Tigers' record for a share of 3rd place in the standings.

The Tamaraws unveiled a surprise package in Royce Alforque, who pumped in a career-high 16 points – 11 coming in the second half – on a near-perfect 7-of-8 clip from the field.

L-Jay Gonzales also fired 17 markers for the Tamaraws in the crucial win as both teams had to work harder for their shots in the grind-out affair.

However, FEU managed to get an eight-point lead in the 4th, 53-45, off a Gonzales layup from a pinpoint Ken Tuffin pass at the 7:13 mark.

While UST immediately got within two, 51-53, off consecutive threes from Rhenz Abando and Mark Nonoy, the Tamaraws quickly responded off a pair of triples of their own from Xyrus Torres and Ino Comboy, 59-52.

Feeling the momentum on their side, Rey Bienes, Alforque and Gonzales joined the run with 7 more points to complete a 13-2 FEU attack for a 66-53 lead in the last two minutes.

Bienes then sealed the deal with two more triples for a 72-58 buffer in the waning seconds of the contest.

Brent Paraiso paced the struggling Tigers with 12 points while Abando added 11 markers on just a 4-of-12 shooting. – Rappler.com