MANILA, Philippines – UP Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol is set for an early return to UAAP Season 82 after personally apologizing to the league and its referees on Monday, October 14.

In a statement, UAAP commissioner Jensen Ilagan downgraded Perasol's suspension from 3 to 2 games after receiving the apology.

The fourth-year bench tactician released a statement of his own, thanking his team and still owning up to his emotional outburst back in their first-round finale against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

He is now set to return in a crucial revenge game on Wednesday, October 16, against the UST Growling Tigers.

"Apologizing was the easier part. I'm not one who will insist justifying any wrong I've done," Perasol said through a text message.

"It doesn't change a lot as far as our preparations are concerned as I was with the team all the time except in the game venue."

Indeed, Perasol was still very much involved with the team amid his ban and was recently spotted scouting the UST-FEU game at the Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday, October 13.

House rules allow a suspended player or coach to enter a playing venue as long as his team does not have a game that day.

"Coach Ricky Dandan and my staff had done a tremendous job in my absence on the court," Perasol said. "I have to commend my players, too, as they have responded very positively all through this ordeal."

Dandan's short-lived return at the Maroons' helm produced a 1-1 record, netting a loss against FEU and a win versus UE. – Rappler.com