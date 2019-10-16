MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers squeaked past the UP Fighting Maroons with a thrilling 84-78 triumph in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 16.

Renzo Subido and Brent Paraiso knocked in clutch triples in the dying seconds as the Tigers clawed their way up to solo 3rd place with a 6-5 record, just within arm's reach of 2nd placer UP at 6-4.

With the win, the Tigers completed an elimination-round sweep of the Maroons as UST also grabbed the upperhand in their first meeting, 85-69.

Both teams traded leads well into the final 3 minutes of the contest, where Paraiso muscled his way in for the go-ahead layup, 74-73, which was quickly answered by Juan Gomez de Liaño for the 75-74 advantage.

Kobe Paras – who went down with a shoulder injury early before returning in the second half – then made up for lost time with a clutch triple off a crafty Jun Manzo pass at the 1:40 mark to give UP a two-possession cushion, 78-74.

However, UST quickly recovered with 5 straight points, ending with an open Paraiso trey for the 79-78 lead in the final 52 ticks.

Gomez de Liaño then made a costly turnover off the timeout that resulted in a well-contested three by Subido for an 82-78 advantage with 26.2 seconds left.

Chabi Yo then sealed the deal with a split trip to the line, 83-78, after a missed Paras three.

Built on a white-hot 1st quarter where they sank a staggering 7 three-pointers, UST extended its lead in the 2nd to 9, 36-27, capped by a Soulemane Chabi Yo layup at the 5:55 mark.

Things would turn from bad to worse for the Maroons as team leading scorer Paras landed awkwardly on his right shoulder after a layup attempt with 5:43 remaining.

Just a minute later, UST's top rookie Mark Nonoy also exited the game after tweaking his right ankle on a long bomb attempt.

Thankfully, both players returned in the 3rd quarter, just as the resurgent Manzo inched UP within one, 51-52, off a triple midway through the frame.

Both teams kept within striking distance of the other until Javi Gomez de Liaño gave UP its first lead of the game, 62-61, off a patented corner triple with 8:41 left in regulation.