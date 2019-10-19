ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers continued rolling in UAAP Season 82 with an 88-76 blowout over the NU Bulldogs at the Ynares Center on Saturday, October 19.

Despite a drama-filled week at the Tigers' camp, they still rose to 7-5 in the standings to remain at 3rd place.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs dropped to 2-9, formally eliminating them from contention.

After a back-and-forth first half, UST erupted for a 14-1 run on the back of young studs CJ Cansino and Rhenz Abando for the 58-35 lead midway through the 3rd quarter.

However, the Bulldogs regained their bearings and finished the frame with a 21-7 response to inch within 9, 56-65.

But the Tigers were determined to walk out with the easy win as they stretched their lead to 20, 86-66, after back-to-back Renzo Subido triples for the 14-3 run midway through the payoff period.

Cansino finished the game with a season-high 15 points plus 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

NU mustered a 10-2 run in the waning minutes of the game but it was too little, too late as UST ran away.

Mark Nonoy chipped in 12 points off the bench in the win while Abando added 9 markers and 5 boards in 16 minutes.

On the other end, Dave Ildefonso led all scorers with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Scores

UST 88 - Chabi Yo 16, Cansino 15, Subido 14, Nonoy 12, Abando 9, Ando 8, Bataller 3, Concepcion 3, Cuajao 3, Paraiso 3, Huang 2, Bordeos 0.

NU 76 - D. Ildefonso 27, S. Ildefonso 15, Clemente 10, Gaye 6, Rangel 4, Joson 3, Minerva 3, Oczon 3, Malonzo 2, Mosqueda 2, Gallego 1, Diputado 0, Galinato 0, Mangayao 0, Tibayan 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 17-18, 38-30, 65-56, 88-76. – Rappler.com