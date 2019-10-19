ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws waxed hot all game long as they buried the La Salle Green Archers with an 81-60 beatdown in the UAAP Season 82 at the Ynares Center on Saturday, October 19.

With the win, the Tamaraws charged back to the 4th spot in the standings with a 6-5 card while the Archers suffered a blow in their Final Four bid after sliding to 5-6.

It was all FEU straight from tip-off as the hot shooting of young guns L-Jay Gonzales and Xyrus Torres pushed the lead to 16, 27-11, after the opening quarter.

The in-form Tamaraws kept this lead up until the 4th, going as high as 22, 76-54, after a Barkley Ebona post move in the final 3:50 of regulation.

Gonzales led the balanced attack with 14 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Ken Tuffin also added 14 markers on 4-of-6 shooting from deep.

Justine Baltazar paced La Salle anew with 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Jamie Malonzo chipped in 13 markers and 7 boards.

Earlier, the Archers somewhat got their bearings back in 2nd and closed the gap to 11, 29-40, after a 7-0 run to end the half.

But FEU was hell-bent on bouncing back from its sorry loss to Ateneo as it quickly got its lead back up to 20, 49-29, after a 9-0 run at the 7:40 mark of the 3rd capped by a Torres triple.

From there, La Salle could do nothing else but lessen the gap down the stretch as FEU cruised to the easy win.

The Scores

FEU 81 - Gonzales 14, Tuffin 14, Comboy 12, Torres 11, Tchuente 8, Stockton 7, Ebona 6, Cani 5, Alforque 2, Tempra 2, Bayquin 0, Bienes 0, Dulatre 0, Mantua 0, Nunag 0.

La Salle 60 - Baltazar 16, Malonzo 13, Serrano 9, Melecio 7, Caracut 5, Manuel 3, Bartlett 2, Cu 2, Lim 2, Escandor 1, Bates 0, Hill 0, Lojera 0.

Quarters: 27-11, 40-29, 57-42, 81-60.– Rappler.com