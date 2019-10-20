MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles extended their dominant run in UAAP Season 82 with an 84-50 humiliation of the UE Red Warriors in men’s basketball at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, October 20.

With the win, the three-peat seeking Eagles moved two games away from an outright finals berth with a 12-0 card while the Warriors formally got eliminated from contention at 3-9.

The ouster extended UE’s Final Four drought to 10 straight years, with its last appearance coming in 2009 under current consultant Lawrence Chongson.

Isaac Go finished with a personal season-best 13 points off the bench with a 3-of-6 clip from downtown.

Key cogs Ange Kouame and Thirdy Ravena added 11 markers apiece as 13 of Ateneo's 15 players scored in the easy win.

Off a 15-point lead at the half, 40-25, the merciless Eagles pushed the gap to an insurmountable 28-point lead, 53-25, off a 13-0 third-quarter start capped by two Ravena free throws at the 5:10 mark.

Ateneo then extended the lead to 36 points, 82-46, off a Go and-one with 1:03 remaining.

UE at that point could only trim the lead as much as they can, but Ateneo was just too far ahead for it to make a difference.

Alex Diakhite and Rey Suerte shot 15 and 10 points, respectively, to pace the Warriors, who also looked helpless against the Eagles in their first-round meeting, 85-68, last month.

The Scores

Ateneo 84 – Go 13, Kouame 11, Ravena 11, Belangel 9, Wong 9, Ma. Nieto 6, Tio 6, Chiu 4, Credo 4, Mamuyac 3, Mi. Nieto 3, Maagdenberg 2, Mallillin 2, Andrade 1, Daves 0, Navarro 0.

UE 50 – Diakhite 15, Suerte 10, Abanto 6, Apacible 6, Camacho 3, Cruz 3, Antiporda 2, Pagsanjan 2, Tolentino 2, Manalang 1, Conner 0, Lorenzana 0, Mendoza 0, Natividad 0.

Quarters: 17-8, 40-25, 65-35, 84-50.

– Rappler.com