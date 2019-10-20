IN PHOTOS: UP vs Adamson – UAAP Season 82, 2nd round
Published 10:05 PM, October 20, 2019
Updated 10:05 PM, October 20, 2019
ANTIPOLO, Philippines – University of the Philippines continued to own Adamson's number, coming back and stunning Adamson, 81-77, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament Sunday, October 20 at Ynares Center here.
The Maroons turned in a collective effort with Kobe Paras, Jun Manzo, Bright Akhuetie and Juan Gomez de Liaño leading the charge.
Check out some photos of the cardiac victory that kept the UP Maroons at solo No. 2.
DAGGER. Kobe Paras delivers the killer blow, knocking in a clutch triple that gave the Maroons a 79-77 lead before finishing with a game-high 21 points. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
STEADY. UP team captain Jun Manzo provides the leadership that helped the Maroons turn the game around in the last 7 minutes after trailing by 12 points, 60-72. Photo release
BIG NUMBERS. Bright Akhuetie registers a double-double of 12 points – including a pair of cushion free throws in the last 68 seconds – 11 boards, and 6 assists. Photo release
POWER DUO. Before Adamson's heartbreaking loss, Val Chauca and Jerrick Ahanmisi help the Falcons stay toe-to-toe with the Maroons. Photo release
RELIEVED. Coach Bo Perasol steers the Maroons to their seventh win (7-4) that kept them behind unbeaten Ateneo (12-0). Photo release
