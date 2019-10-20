ANTIPOLO, Philippines – University of the Philippines continued to own Adamson's number, coming back and stunning Adamson, 81-77, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament Sunday, October 20 at Ynares Center here.

The Maroons turned in a collective effort with Kobe Paras, Jun Manzo, Bright Akhuetie and Juan Gomez de Liaño leading the charge.

Check out some photos of the cardiac victory that kept the UP Maroons at solo No. 2.

