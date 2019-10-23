MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws put the reeling Adamson Soaring Falcons out of their misery with a 63-60 triumph in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, October 23.

With the win, the young Tamaraws continued their charge toward the Final Four with a 7-6 card as they eliminated the 4-8 Falcons from Final Four contention.

Adamson’s drop from the playoff race is a first in the Franz Pumaren era that has produced 3 straight Final Four appearances dating back to Season 79.

The Tamaraws got off to a quick start as they created a 10-point cushion over the Falcons, 22-12, after the 1st quarter.

They extended this gap as wide as 14 points, 48-34, after an Ino Comboy triple at the 4:10 mark of the 3rd before Adamson responded with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 7, 41-48.

The Falcons then got as near as 3, 56-59, with 4:03 left in the final frame before Comboy dropped another long bomb exactly a minute after to push the lead back up to 6, 62-56.

Jerom Lastimosa and Lenda Douanga then sank two quick buckets with 1:40 left in regulation before L-Jay Gonzales left a window open after splitting from the line, 63-60.

After a crucial FEU inbound violation with 11.4 ticks left, Lastimosa then dribbled out the clock before hoisting a long three that clanked off as time expired, marking the end of their playoff hopes. – Rappler.com