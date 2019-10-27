ANTIPOLO, Philippines – University of the Philippines snared the No. 2 seed in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament with a 71-68 escape of La Salle on Sunday, October 27 at Ynares Center here.

Kobe Paras delivered the go-ahead slam as Bright Akhuetie, Ricci Rivero and Jun Manzo also came through the crucial victory that secured the Maroons the semifinal bonus. (READ: UP eliminates La Salle, clinches Final Four twice-to-beat)

"How could we disappoint our community who came here in throngs, who have been supporting us all through the season?" said coach Bo Perasol as the Fighting Maroons improved to 9-4.

"I mentioned to the guys that you're not just fighting for our position but also fighting for our survival as well."

Check out some photos of the cardiac game:

– Rappler.com