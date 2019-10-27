IN PHOTOS: UP vs La Salle – UAAP Season 82, 2nd round
Check out some photos of the heart-stopping showdown that propels UP back to the Final Four and boots out La Salle
Published 8:44 PM, October 27, 2019
Updated 8:44 PM, October 27, 2019
ANTIPOLO, Philippines – University of the Philippines snared the No. 2 seed in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament with a 71-68 escape of La Salle on Sunday, October 27 at Ynares Center here.
Kobe Paras delivered the go-ahead slam as Bright Akhuetie, Ricci Rivero and Jun Manzo also came through the crucial victory that secured the Maroons the semifinal bonus. (READ: UP eliminates La Salle, clinches Final Four twice-to-beat)
"How could we disappoint our community who came here in throngs, who have been supporting us all through the season?" said coach Bo Perasol as the Fighting Maroons improved to 9-4.
"I mentioned to the guys that you're not just fighting for our position but also fighting for our survival as well."
Check out some photos of the cardiac game:
FEISTY. UP coach Bo Perasol credits the Maroons for 'just being warriors' in the crucial showdown. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
CRUNCH TIME. UP stalwart Kobe Paras and La Salle standout Aljun Melecio go at in the final stretch. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
DOWN TO THE WIRE. Jamie Malonzo drops 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead La Salle, but Kobe Paras and the Maroons hold their ground in the dying seconds. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
FIGHTBACK. La Salle storms back from 16 points down to rattle UP, but Ricci Rivero helps the Maroons regain their bearings. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
WHAT MATTERS. 'Although it went up and down, well we still got the win at the end of the day,' says Bright Akhuetie, who delivers yet again with 17 points and 10 boards. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
PRIDE. 'Right now we should at least be given the chance to be proud of what we have done,' says UP coach Bo Perasol. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
– Rappler.com