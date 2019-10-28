MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons already made school history – and they are still very much in the running in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament.

With a gutsy win over the La Salle Green Archers last Sunday, October 27. the Fighting Maroons clinched the No. 2 seed and the twice-to-beat advantage alongside it.

Both are firsts for the Fighting Maroons in the Final Four era.

Not only that, with that win, they booted out the Green Archers, who will be missing the semifinals for the second straight season.

And there is no doubt that UP has to thank Jun Manzo for his leadership and backcourt brilliance for that feat.

In their last two wins, Manzo normed 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds, steering the ship as the Fighting Maroons sailed towards history and proving worthy as the latest Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week.

Against La Salle, the 5-foot-9 court general pumped in 11 points on top of 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

That scoring output may be far from his best, but his unselfishness was key in the Fighting Maroons' 71-68 triumph over the Green Archers who were desperate for a win to stay alive.

In fact, it was his beautiful bounce pass that led to Kobe Paras' go-ahead dunk in the last minute.

That was just an encore for the graduating guard's 14-point, 4-rebound, and 2-assist performance in their 80-77 win over the NU Bulldogs 3 days earlier.

His back-to-back strong showings not only earned Manzo the weekly citation decided upon by print and online writers covering the beat, but praise from head coach Bo Perasol as well.

"I just have to give honor to them for being warriors," he said. "Bright [Akhuetie], Jun here, and everybody else who contributed should get credit for this."

The 22-year-old playmaker eclipsed Ange Kouame of Ateneo, Rhenz Abando of UST, and Wendell Comboy of FEU for the award. – Rappler.com