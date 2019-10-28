MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers ended a four-year Final Four drought after holding back the also-ran Adamson Soaring Falcons in their final game in Season 82 on Saturday, October 26.

The Tigers' final win of the elimination round put them at an 8-6 win-loss record, 3 wins better than the season prior.

With the team full of rookies and transferees getting their first dose of UAAP seniors action, head coach Aldin Ayo couldn't help but admire their handiwork after the team's significant improvement.

"That's an accomplishment already because last season, we only won 5 games and now, we have a chance of making it to the Final Four," said Ayo a day before a UP win over La Salle propelled UST to the playoffs.

"This is a long-term program and there's progress, so you have to be grateful for that."

The Tigers were only assured of a playoff for the last Final Four berth when they wrapped up the elimination round before the Fighting Maroons edged the Green Archers to determine the semifinals cast.

While there was little scare in their Final Four aspirations, Ayo was just glad that his young guns finished the eliminations the right way.

"We have the players. They are good players but they are still young," he said. "If you can see, [Mark Nonoy] had 8 turnovers so those are the things we are going to work on this season and for next season."

"And of course, the guys also, Rhenz [Abando], [Soulemane] Chabi [Yo] and the rest of the rookies. Hopefully, they learn from this season."

Aside from the aforementioned young guns, the Tigers also have other standout rookies such as the sweet-shooting Sherwin Concepcion and burly forward Dave Ando.

That's not even including sophomore captain CJ Cansino and veterans like Renzo Subido and Zach Huang.

Even after some days of controversies, the Tigers' program is clearly headed in the right direction regardless of what happens next. For Ayo, that's really all he asks for at this point.

"We are just grateful for being here, for being given this big responsibility to handle this team and I'm just grateful," he said. "I would like to thank the community for the trust they give this team." – Rappler.com