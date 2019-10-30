MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors ended their UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball campaign on a high note with a thrilling 79-76 win over the NU Bulldogs at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 30.

Rey Suerte knocked in 28 points – just 3 off his career-high – highlighted by a go-ahead bucket in the final 20.1 seconds

With the win, the Warriors finished with a 4-10 record, 3 wins better than last season. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs dropped to a bottom-dwelling 2-12 slate, their worst record in a decade.

Both teams then traded leads in the 4th until a crucial turnover by Issa Gaye turned to a Suerte go-ahead triple, 74-72, with 42 ticks left.

After Dave Ildefonso tied up the contest, 74-all, Suerte responded in kind with a bucket of his own to take a 76-74 lead in the final 20.1 seconds of regulation.

NU’s John Lloyd Clemente then sealed the deal in UE's favor after netting an unsportsmanlike foul on Philip Manalang.

Off a 10-point lead early the 3rd quarter, the Warriors cut the deficit to 4 points, 44-48, off a 7-1 run midway through the frame highlighted by back-to-back Alex Diakhite post shots.

Although Ildefonso responded with a run-busting trey, 51-44, UE got him right back with a big 15-6 run to end the frame up 2, 59-57. – Rappler.com