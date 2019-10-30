MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers played without a hiccup in their final game of the UAAP Sesaon 82 men's basketball tournament as they embarrassed the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 89-63, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 30.

The Archers, who got eliminated from contention in their last loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, finished the season with a 7-7 record.

Jamie Malonzo, one of this season's standout one-and-done players, erupted for 34 points to power the Archers.

Off a blazing 25-12 opening quarter, La Salle stepped away even further thanks to Jamie Malonzo’s first-half eruption. At the half, the Archers led by 21, 50-29, with Malonzo accounting for 19 markers.

Things just got worse for the Falcons from then on as they dipped as low as 30, 36-66, after Encho Serrano got open for the layup at the 1:50 mark of the 3rd.

As a result of the beatdown, both teams’ third-stringers got extended burn in the final frame as La Salle cruised to the wire-to-wire victory.

The Falcons dropped to a 4-10 slate – head coach Franz Pumaren’s worst collegiate season to date.

The Scores

La Salle 89 – Malonzo 34, Baltazar 14, Caracut 14, Bartlett 7, Serrano 7, Hill 5, Melecio 3, Laput 3, Lojera 2, Bates 0, Cu 0, Escandor 0, Lim 0, Manuel 0.

Adamson 63 – Manlapaz 15, Lastimosa 10, Mojica 9, Douanga 6, Ahanmisi 5, Chauca 4, Fermin 4, Sabandal 3, Zaldivar 3, Camacho 2, Yerro 2, Bernardo 0, Capulong 0, Flowers 0, Magbuhos 0, Orquez 0.

Quarters: 25-12, 50-29, 68-40, 89-63.

– Rappler.com