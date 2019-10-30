MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo just proved too good for the rest of the field.

The Blue Eagles completed a 14-0 sweep of the elimination round after blasting the UP Fighting Maroons, 86-64, on the final day of elimination in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, October 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In completing the rare feat behind Thirdy Ravena, Ateneo clinched an outright championship berth, leaving the rest of the semifinalists to fight for the last title slot in a stepladder semifinals.

The No. 2 Maroons, who wrapped up their elimination run with 9-5 record, will still tote a twice-to-beat advantage against the winner between No. 3 FEU and the fourth-ranked UST.

Off a back-and-forth 1st quarter where UP actually took a 21-20 lead, Ateneo answered as only champions can with a massive 23-6 run ending with a Will Navarro putback for the 43-27 lead at the 1:30 mark of the 2nd.

The Maroons then failed to make any adjustments in the second half as Ateneo got as far as 24 points, 73-49, off a wide-open Matt Nieto triple at the 7:46 mark of the 4th.

Ateneo kept its hold on their big lead until the final moments of the game as team stars Ange Kouame and Thirdy Ravena conspired for 6 straight points, 81-61, in the final two minutes.

It was virtually a repeat of their first-round meeting where Ateneo hacked out a 26-point beatdown of UP.

The Ateneo sweep was the first since 2007 when the UE Red Warriors also completed a 14-0 elimination run behind Paul Lee and Mark Borboran. – Rappler.com