MANILA, Philippines – Three teams dispute the last championship berth after the unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles jumped straight to the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball Finals.

Looking a cut above the rest of the field, the defending champions earned the incentive of an outright seat in the best-of-three title series after completing a 14-0 sweep of the elimination round.

The Blue Eagles will go up against the last team standing in the stepladder semifinals featuring the No. 2 UP Fighting Maroons, the third-ranked FEU Tamaraws, and the fourth-seeded UST Growling Tigers. (LOOK: UAAP Season 82 stepladder semifinals)

The Tamaraws and the Tigers will tangle first in a knockout battle where the winner will advance against the Maroons, who tote a twice-to-beat advantage.

– Rappler.com