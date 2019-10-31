MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP men’s basketball elimination round wrapped up in seemingly a flash.

Despite an exhausting compressed schedule – due to the Philippines' hosting of the 2019 SEA Games starting late November – these athletes still gave their all for their school with a handful of stars rising above the rest.

Here are the top stat-getters for Season 82:

Alex Diakhite and Rey Suerte (UE) - 17.6 points

It was a tight fight to the finish, but the UE Red Warriors go-to duo of Alex Diakhite (17.62) and Rey Suerte (17.57) ultimately took home the top scoring honors for Season 82.

With the Red Warriors in desperate need of scoring all season long, these two delivered night in and night out.

Although there were obvious holes in their games individually, they were practically unstoppable when they were both on their A-game.

Unfortunately, this pairing has been short-lived as Suerte moved on from the collegiate scene after his one-and-done season was up. He did leave fans a final reminder of his MVP-level skills, though, as he erupted for 28 points in a 79-77 win against the NU Bulldogs.

Soulemane Chabi Yo (UST) - 14.7 rebounds

UAAP teams should be thankful that Soulemane Chabi Yo is not 6-foot-10.

Standing at just 6-foot-5, the hyper-athletic Beninese forward from the UST Growling Tigers led the league in rebounds per game, ahead of behemoths like UE’s Diakhite (13.7), Adamson’s Lenda Douanga (13.1) and La Salle’s Justine Baltazar (11.8).

Despite the lack of height, Chabi Yo clearly made up for it with heart as he also led the league to the tune of 6 offensive rebounds per game.

After finishing as the top MVP candidate at the end of round 1, it would seem that he is still the frontrunner for the top individual award at season’s end. But surely, Chabi Yo is not thinking about that right now as his Tigers squad is still contending in the Final Four for that elusive championship.

Jun Manzo (UP) - 4.3 assists

Being a point guard for the loaded UP Fighting Maroons is an unenviable task, but team leader Jun Manzo certainly lived up to expectations.

With his scoring output obviously needing to take a backseat to team stars like Kobe Paras and Bright Akhuetie, the graduating guard poured his heart into his primary duty of facilitating the offense.

Despite some hiccups early in the season, his leadership has certainly paid off, as UP finished with a 9-5 record, carrying a twice-to-beat advantage for the first time in the Final Four era.

Bright Akhuetie (UP) - 1.6 steals

Now here’s a name not many would expect to pop up in lists like these.

The bruising Bright Akhuetie claimed the Season 81 MVP honors off bullying in the post and grabbing boards all season long. But this year, he expanded his skillset even more by leading the league in deflections, ahead of way quicker candidates like Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa (1.4) and Ateneo’s Matt Nieto (1.3).

As long as his health cooperates with him until the end, Akhuetie will once again be a vital cog in UP’s return bid to the UAAP finals against the mighty season-sweepers Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Ange Kouame (ADMU) - 3.9 blocks

Speaking of the Blue Eagles, they also have their anchor of their own in Ivorian tower Ange Kouame.

Here is a man who has taken full advantage of his lanky 6-foot-11 frame as he blew out the competition in the blocks department, with FEU rookie Pat Tchuente (1.5) coming in at a distant second.

Because of his stellar two-way play, Kouame is still firmly entrenched in the Season 82 MVP race even though he only averaged 24 minutes per game.

With pests like Matt Nieto, Gian Mamuyac and Thirdy Ravena patrolling the perimeter on defense, Kouame manning the post all but guarantees an impenetrable Ateneo wall, which would be crucial if they want to secure a rare championship three-peat.

Ange Kouame (ADMU) - 54% field goals

Need more convincing about Kouame’s two-way play? Perhaps his 75-of-140 clip for the season should do the trick.

That’s ahead of busier offensive stalwarts like UST’s Chabi Yo (52% - 94-of-182) and UP’s Akhuetie (51% - 77-of-151).

As is the case with the rest of the Eagles, it’s all about quality, not quantity.

Jamie Malonzo - 43% three-point field goals

Ateneo’s SJ Belangel (41%) led the three-point field goals category for much of the season, until one game decided the leaderboard in favor of the La Salle Green Archers’ Jamie Malonzo.

Being a one-and-done talent, the Fil-Am high-flyer saved the best for last, erupting for a UAAP career-high 34 points on a 7-of-12 shooting from downtown in a fitting farewell game for the also-ran Archers.

More than anything, that was a statement that the lanky forward is clearly ready to take his game to the next level. Fourteen games from his first taste of Philippine basketball is just not enough. – Rappler.com