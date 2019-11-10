MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas lived to fight another day, once again hurdling University of the Philippines, 89-69, to stay alive in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball stepladder semifinals on Sunday, November 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Many Tigers turned up – led by Rhenz Abando, Mark Nonoy, and Soulemane Chabi Yo – as UP still couldn't figure out UST for the third time this season.
The UST victory forced a winner-take-all for the last Finals berth on Wednesday, where the winner will face unbeaten Ateneo in a best-of-three title series.
ALL SMILES. Renzo Subido and the UST Growling Tigers have all the reasons to celebrate after reasserting their mastery over the UP Maroons. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
EARLY DOWNFALL. Rhenz Abando – delivering 17 points, 7 boards and 3 blocks – fuels a hot UST start as Ricci Rivero and the Maroons dive into a double-digit hole early. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
FRESHMAN SENSATION. UP tries to stage a late run, but Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy helps quell the comeback to finish with 16 points, including a dagger three. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
BIG NUMBERS. League MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo powers his way to an all-around effort of 17 points, 15 boards, 4 steals, and 2 assists as UP star Kobe Paras winds up with just 9 points. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
WASTED EFFORT. Even with Juan Gomez de Liaño dropping a season-high 20 points, the UP Maroons still can't get over the UST hump. Photo release
SIZZLING. Rookie Sherwin Concepcion plays the role of fireman for the Growling Tigers, drilling timely treys as he goes 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
PLEASED. 'I always keep on reminding them, telling them that every time they play, just do your roles. And they did that today,' says UST coach Aldin Ayo. Photo release
– Rappler.com