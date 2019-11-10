MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas lived to fight another day, once again hurdling University of the Philippines, 89-69, to stay alive in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball stepladder semifinals on Sunday, November 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Many Tigers turned up – led by Rhenz Abando, Mark Nonoy, and Soulemane Chabi Yo – as UP still couldn't figure out UST for the third time this season.

The UST victory forced a winner-take-all for the last Finals berth on Wednesday, where the winner will face unbeaten Ateneo in a best-of-three title series.

