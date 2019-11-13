IN PHOTOS: UST vs UP – UAAP Season 82, semifinals
The UST Growling Tigers prove too strong for the UP Fighting Maroons yet again to advance to a title showdown against the Ateneo Blue Eagles
Published 8:37 PM, November 13, 2019
Updated 8:37 PM, November 13, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Renzo Subido just couldn't let his collegiate career end without making it to the Finals, leading the University of Santo Tomas to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball finals with a 68-65 thriller over University of the Philippines on Wednesday, November 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The senior playmaker drilled the go-ahead triple over Bright Akhuetie with 23.6 seconds left as the fourth-ranked Tigers overcame the twice-to-beat advantage of the No. 2 Maroons.
The Growling Tigers will go up against the unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles in the best-of-three title series.
Check out some game photos here:
BIG SHOT. Renzo Subido knocks in a clutch triple to lift the UST Tigers to a thrilling escape over the UP Maroons. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
HEARTBREAKER. UP stalwarts Kobe Paras and Juan Gomez de Liaño absorb a heartbreaking loss as the UP Maroons waste their twice-to-beat advantage.
Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
MVPS. Last season's MVP Bright Akhuetie and this year's top player Soulemane Chabi Yo drop monster double-doubles, but it's the UST stalwart who comes out as the winner. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
ROOKIE SENSATION. Mark Nonoy fires 12 points to help the Tigers regain control. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
NIP AND TUCK. The back-and-forth between the Maroons and the Tigers goes on until the final seconds. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
END OF THE ROAD. The UP Maroons fall to the UST Tigers 4 times this season. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
– Rappler.com