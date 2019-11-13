MANILA, Philippines – Renzo Subido just couldn't let his collegiate career end without making it to the Finals, leading the University of Santo Tomas to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball finals with a 68-65 thriller over University of the Philippines on Wednesday, November 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The senior playmaker drilled the go-ahead triple over Bright Akhuetie with 23.6 seconds left as the fourth-ranked Tigers overcame the twice-to-beat advantage of the No. 2 Maroons.

The Growling Tigers will go up against the unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles in the best-of-three title series.

Check out some game photos here:

– Rappler.com