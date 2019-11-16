MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo's fresh legs ran University of Santo Tomas to the ground, hacking out a 91-77 Game 1 domination to draw first blood in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball finals on Saturday, November 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Thirdy Ravena set the pace for the Blue Eagles' track meet, uncorking a superb 32-point performance on an efficient 14-of-18 field goal shooting, on top of 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

UST rookie Mark Nonoy tried to will the Tigers back, but the Blue Eagles just proved too hard to stop.

Ateneo goes for a perfect 16-0 season and a third straight championship in Game 2 on Wednesday, November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Check out some photos of the best-of-three series opener:

– Rappler.com