MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo's fresh legs ran University of Santo Tomas to the ground, hacking out a 91-77 Game 1 domination to draw first blood in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball finals on Saturday, November 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Thirdy Ravena set the pace for the Blue Eagles' track meet, uncorking a superb 32-point performance on an efficient 14-of-18 field goal shooting, on top of 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
UST rookie Mark Nonoy tried to will the Tigers back, but the Blue Eagles just proved too hard to stop.
Ateneo goes for a perfect 16-0 season and a third straight championship in Game 2 on Wednesday, November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Check out some photos of the best-of-three series opener:
TOO HOT. Thirdy Ravena makes a case for a third straight Finals MVP as the Ateneo star explodes for 32 points. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
NOT PERFECT. Despite the lopsided game, Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin says there were still lapses: 'We need to play better defense to be the team we want to be.' Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
WASTED EFFORT. The Tigers console a devastated rookie Mark Nonoy, whose team-high 26 points goes down the drain. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
TOO TOUGH. Renzo Subido, UST's semifinal hero against UP, struggles on the floor just like most of his teammates. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
BAD NIGHT. UST standout Rhenz Abando finishes with his worst game, tallying only 3 points on a 1-of-5 clip. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
MAJOR PROBLEM. Ange Kouame makes life hard for the UST bigs as he drops a double-double of 18 points, 12 boards, and 5 assists. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
UST coach Aldin Ayo says he's taking the blame for UST's lopsided loss: 'I think we were not able to prepare them well.' Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
