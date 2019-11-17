All the UAAP cheerdance tweets and memes you shouldn't miss
MANILA, Philippines – The cheerdance trophy stays in Sampaloc!
The National University Pep Squad successfully defended its title after winning the 2019 UAAP Cheerdance Competition on Sunday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena. (READ: NU restarts UAAP cheerdance dynasty with back-to-back crowns)
Like in previous years, this year's cheerdance competition took over Twitter by storm with a sweep of the Philippine trending topics, and claiming top spots in the worldwide trends.
#UAAPCDC2019 NO CHILL— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 17, 2019
Check out the Philippine and worldwide trending topics after all 8 performances!
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/aCykr6k2EO pic.twitter.com/kln6VsGMHz
Social media users certainly did not disappoint with their reaction posts this year, starting with the introductions from the courtside reporters:
Piyukan competition ba ito??#UAAPCDC2019— Jules (@rombutans) November 17, 2019
AKALA KO BA UAAP CDC TO? BAT PARANG NAGING PAGEANT MAY PATALENT PORTION ANG MGA COURTSIDE REPORTER #UAAPCDC2019— (@stephenbrvnte) November 17, 2019
May pa song and dance prod na mga Courtside reporter ngayon dati tamang chant and cheer Lang pag intro sa CDC. ALIW! HAHA! #UAAPCDC2019— Angel Mischa Chesca (@ChescaMischa) November 17, 2019
UST Courtside Reporter be like: #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/9Bceb8RGb6— Alvin James Cariño (@sexyhotJAMES) November 17, 2019
I didn't know Moira Dela Torre is now a cheerdancer hahahaaha #UAAPCDC2019 #TEAMBAHAY pic.twitter.com/exNgJ6lwdB— (@Ellean_Bagor) November 17, 2019
Here are some highlight tweets and memes from this year's showdown:
DLSU Animo Squad
Why don’t we #rewritelasalle ? ANIMO SQUAD opening the #uaap82cdc with a bang!!!#UAAPCDCatMOAArena pic.twitter.com/bqgzk98335— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
Mukhang si Coach Ramil ata nagcoach sa La Salle. Most improved ganoirn. Bounce back kung bounce back ang mga bakla from 8th place lashir. Pakak. #UAAPCDC2019 #RewriteLaSalle— Pilipinas Volleyball (@VolleyPilipinas) November 17, 2019
Ang linis ng La Salle!— Dr. Winlove Mojica (@theskinsensei) November 17, 2019
At ang bongga ng costume change!#UAAPCDC2019
DLSU's costume change inspiration #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/3HC4a1ELso— Jed Torres ⎊ (@jedtourist) November 17, 2019
UE Pep Squad
#EastReggaeTime with UE Pep Squad! We’re in awe with UE’s performance here at the #UAAPCDC2019 No chill UE!! #UAAPSeason82 #UAAPCDC82atMOAArena pic.twitter.com/evnFRJlVdY— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
ue pep squad— ronjay (@outshinestarr) November 17, 2019
- costume is A++ sobrang catchy
- tosses are excellent!!!
- bumilis yung transitions (compared last year)
- song choices are not 'that' good
- perfect pyramids!!
- theme is A++ syempre pinoy!!!
feeling ko podium kayo, ue!!#UAAPCDC2019
UE Pep Squad #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/DsUFoNhhMB— Karl (@kbomolina) November 17, 2019
Karate belts ka ghOrl? #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/WqQz2ZFyyu— (@chewbychwe) November 17, 2019
UP Pep Squad
UP FIGHT! A heart stopping performance from the UP PEP SQUAD at #UAAPCDC2019! Solid UP! #MaMaWaTaKK#UAAPCDC82atMOAArena pic.twitter.com/51jJDiTMjf— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
its Utak and Alak okayyyy #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/WPXLtyh4Ho— shai (@mitochondriazz) November 17, 2019
ang galing ng UP this year shet #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/ibrkveDTP2— jegs (@diegs_valencia) November 17, 2019
ANG THEME BA NG UP NGAYON AY GROUP WORK? DAMING BUHAT HAAAAA #UAAPCDC2019— Roentgen (@ronaldgem) November 17, 2019
Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion
#OneBigFlight bound to Katipunan! What a performance from the Ateneo Blue Babble Battallion! #UAAPCDC2019#UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena #UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/99JUsgU5Yl— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
Nasang continent napo ang Ateneo? Hahahahaha napakayayaman may pa around the world #UAAPCDC2019— Mark Anthony Ozaeta, MIT, MBA (@OzaetaMark) November 17, 2019
lets go Ateneo!!!! #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/DDxFaRIZnw— Kate (@mskathyyyy) November 17, 2019
ATENEO BRINGING BACK OUR CHILDHOOD MEMORIES #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/uUNQCFC64e— Ninz (@rushellenina) November 17, 2019
FEU Cheering Squad
We see you FEU! Michael Jackson would’ve been so proud!! Such a thrilling performance from the FEU Cheering Squad here at #UAAPCDC2019 !#taMJam#UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena #UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/oEeoenfoYi— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
GURL! ANG GANDA NG FEU! #UAAPCDC2019— Ash Presto (@sosyolohija) November 17, 2019
that's it. that's the tweet.
That Smooth Criminal bit was flawless! OMG! I have to give this one to FEU!!! #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/IkpOBvG6lw— Jethro DC (@jethrodecastro) November 17, 2019
MGA BAKLA! FEU IS MAKING ITS NAME THIS YEAR! I AM SO STRESSED! #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/ZvNJUls1O8— Kenny. (@KeenEelVain) November 17, 2019
Adamson Pep Squad
What a performance from Adamson Pep Squad here at the #UAAPCDC2019! Raise your hand if you enjoyed it! #LabanAdamson #UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena#UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/WOrJu6X5Vz— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
ADAMSON WITHOUT CONTEXT #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/vf14DbtPYC— ZANDY (@heyshaneeee) November 17, 2019
Adamson University would like to thank:#UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/0eDi80DJHv— Paco #TeamDivina (@PacoBell___) November 17, 2019
They may not have the strongest lifters nor the most flexible flyers but this Adamson Pep Squad knows how to showcase their strengths and put on a very entertaining show in return#UAAPCDC2019— Acka Angel-Oczon Subido (@Ackazookeen) November 17, 2019
UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe
UST did not disappoint We’re enchanted by your awesome routines UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe! GO USTE! #OneFORESTpana! #UAAPCDC2018#UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena#UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/oxxitGUoI0— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
Palaban.— UAAP Updates (@SportsLivePH) November 17, 2019
Go U S T EEEE!!! #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/WPzRRiCXdR
UST serving multiverse #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/OhKnvJup6g— Patrick Escorpiso (@escorpisoPTRIK) November 17, 2019
The Sanggres are so proud of you, UST #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/FmOTDMK4ax— Dong (@coffeeclayd) November 17, 2019
NU Pep Squad
Taas noo kahit kanino! #MabuhayNationalU Defending Champions, NU Pep Squad gave us chills with their mind blowing performance here at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for the #UAAPCDC2019! #UAAPSeason82#UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/IwvLkDB6pl— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019
NU is sponsored by Philippine Airlines #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/WC2t0OeqUt— steven (@judezkidoodles) November 17, 2019
NU PERFORMANCE WITHOUT CONTEXT. #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/ZnUZ8cfwWk— ZANDY (@heyshaneeee) November 17, 2019
#UAAPCDC2019 NU HANDS DOWN pic.twitter.com/qLjtEYkmin— cia (@ciasexyyy) November 17, 2019
Here are more tweets and memes about the competition. Keep scrolling!#UAAPCDC2019 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
What do you think about the cheerdance routines this year? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com