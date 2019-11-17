MANILA, Philippines – The cheerdance trophy stays in Sampaloc!

The National University Pep Squad successfully defended its title after winning the 2019 UAAP Cheerdance Competition on Sunday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena. (READ: NU restarts UAAP cheerdance dynasty with back-to-back crowns)

Like in previous years, this year's cheerdance competition took over Twitter by storm with a sweep of the Philippine trending topics, and claiming top spots in the worldwide trends.

#UAAPCDC2019 NO CHILL



Check out the Philippine and worldwide trending topics after all 8 performances!



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/aCykr6k2EO pic.twitter.com/kln6VsGMHz — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 17, 2019

Social media users certainly did not disappoint with their reaction posts this year, starting with the introductions from the courtside reporters:

AKALA KO BA UAAP CDC TO? BAT PARANG NAGING PAGEANT MAY PATALENT PORTION ANG MGA COURTSIDE REPORTER #UAAPCDC2019 — (@stephenbrvnte) November 17, 2019

May pa song and dance prod na mga Courtside reporter ngayon dati tamang chant and cheer Lang pag intro sa CDC. ALIW! HAHA! #UAAPCDC2019 — Angel Mischa Chesca (@ChescaMischa) November 17, 2019

Here are some highlight tweets and memes from this year's showdown:

DLSU Animo Squad

Mukhang si Coach Ramil ata nagcoach sa La Salle. Most improved ganoirn. Bounce back kung bounce back ang mga bakla from 8th place lashir. Pakak. #UAAPCDC2019 #RewriteLaSalle — Pilipinas Volleyball (@VolleyPilipinas) November 17, 2019

Ang linis ng La Salle!



At ang bongga ng costume change!#UAAPCDC2019 — Dr. Winlove Mojica (@theskinsensei) November 17, 2019

UE Pep Squad

ue pep squad



- costume is A++ sobrang catchy

- tosses are excellent!!!

- bumilis yung transitions (compared last year)

- song choices are not 'that' good

- perfect pyramids!!

- theme is A++ syempre pinoy!!!



feeling ko podium kayo, ue!!#UAAPCDC2019 — ronjay (@outshinestarr) November 17, 2019

UP Pep Squad

UP FIGHT! A heart stopping performance from the UP PEP SQUAD at #UAAPCDC2019! Solid UP! #MaMaWaTaKK#UAAPCDC82atMOAArena pic.twitter.com/51jJDiTMjf — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019

ang galing ng UP this year shet #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/ibrkveDTP2 — jegs (@diegs_valencia) November 17, 2019

ANG THEME BA NG UP NGAYON AY GROUP WORK? DAMING BUHAT HAAAAA #UAAPCDC2019 — Roentgen (@ronaldgem) November 17, 2019

Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion

Nasang continent napo ang Ateneo? Hahahahaha napakayayaman may pa around the world #UAAPCDC2019 — Mark Anthony Ozaeta, MIT, MBA (@OzaetaMark) November 17, 2019

FEU Cheering Squad

We see you FEU! Michael Jackson would’ve been so proud!! Such a thrilling performance from the FEU Cheering Squad here at #UAAPCDC2019 !#taMJam#UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena #UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/oEeoenfoYi — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019

GURL! ANG GANDA NG FEU! #UAAPCDC2019



that's it. that's the tweet. — Ash Presto (@sosyolohija) November 17, 2019

That Smooth Criminal bit was flawless! OMG! I have to give this one to FEU!!! #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/IkpOBvG6lw — Jethro DC (@jethrodecastro) November 17, 2019

MGA BAKLA! FEU IS MAKING ITS NAME THIS YEAR! I AM SO STRESSED! #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/ZvNJUls1O8 — Kenny. (@KeenEelVain) November 17, 2019

Adamson Pep Squad

What a performance from Adamson Pep Squad here at the #UAAPCDC2019! Raise your hand if you enjoyed it! #LabanAdamson #UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena#UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/WOrJu6X5Vz — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019

They may not have the strongest lifters nor the most flexible flyers but this Adamson Pep Squad knows how to showcase their strengths and put on a very entertaining show in return#UAAPCDC2019 — Acka Angel-Oczon Subido (@Ackazookeen) November 17, 2019

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

UST did not disappoint We’re enchanted by your awesome routines UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe! GO USTE! #OneFORESTpana! #UAAPCDC2018#UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena#UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/oxxitGUoI0 — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019

The Sanggres are so proud of you, UST #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/FmOTDMK4ax — Dong (@coffeeclayd) November 17, 2019

NU Pep Squad

Taas noo kahit kanino! #MabuhayNationalU Defending Champions, NU Pep Squad gave us chills with their mind blowing performance here at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for the #UAAPCDC2019! #UAAPSeason82#UAAPCDC82AtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/IwvLkDB6pl — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) November 17, 2019

Here are more tweets and memes about the competition. Keep scrolling!

What do you think about the cheerdance routines this year? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com