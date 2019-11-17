MANILA, Philippines – After reclaiming the top spot last season, National University made sure it stays right there.

Boasting the hottest cheerdance program of the decade, the NU Pep Squad delivered a near flawless Sarimanok-inspired routine to capture its second straight UAAP Cheerdance championship on Sunday, November 17 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mentored by Ghicka Bernabe, the NU Pep Squad again put on a show with its death-defying yet pinpoint tosses, towering pyramids, fluid transitions and ultra-crisp tumbles and dance moves to garner 722 points.

The Season 82 showpiece drew another jampacked crowd and it surely saved the best for last as the six-time champion NU, the finale performer in the eight-team field, brought the house down and received an arena-wide standing ovation.

“Worth it yung pinagpaguran,” said the multi-titled Bernabe. “Marami kaming occasions na na-miss dahil sa pagte-training. Marami kaming sinacrifice na events with our families. Sabi ko dapat worth it lahat ng araw na na-miss with family kasi mas masarap umuwi na champion ka.”

(Our hardships were worth it. We missed a lot of occasions because of training. We sacrificed a lot of events with our families. I said that those missed days with your families should be worth it because it feels better to go home a champion.)

NU, which copped its seventh podium finish in 8 years, bested the FEU Cheering Squad, which cranked up the innovation factor with a Michael Jackson-themed routine to clinch 1st runner-up honors with a tally of 706 points.

The Adamson Pep Squad finished with 658.5 points with a Carribean-inspired performance to secure 2nd runner-up.

The 3 teams also dominated the Group Stunts as NU defended its title in the event with 237 points.

FEU finished second with 223 points, while Adamson again rounded out the podium finishers with 206 points.

Cheerdance ranking

NU Pep Squad - 722 points FEU Cheering Squad - 706 points Adamson Pep Squad - 658.5 points UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe - 650 points UE Pep Squad - 645 points UP Pep Squad - 622.5 points Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion - 593 points La Salle Animo Squad - 577.5 points

Group stunts ranking

NU Pep Squad - 237 points FEU Cheering Squad - 223 points Adamson Pep Squad - 206 points UE Pep Squad - 184 points UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe- 180 points UP Pep Squad - 168 points Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion - 156 points

Special awards

Best Stunts: NU Pep Squad

Best Toss: NU Pep Squad

Best Pyramid: NU Pep Squad (champion), Adamson Pep Squad (1st runner-up), UP Pep Squad (2nd runner-up)

Winning Moves: FEU Cheering Squad

