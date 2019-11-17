MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 82 Cheerdance Competition did not disappoint as the 8 schools brought out all their energy and flashed festive colors all over the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, November 17.

The season marked the start of another National University dynasty as the NU Pep Squad bagged its sixth title in 7 years with a near-flawless, Sarimanok-inspired routine that boasted Filipino pride. (READ: NU restarts UAAP cheerdance dynasty with back-to-back crowns)

Aside from the back-to-back champions, all 8 schools managed to lift the spirits of the crowd with their new looks and jaw-dropping performances.

– Rappler.com