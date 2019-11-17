MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 82 Cheerdance Competition did not disappoint as the 8 schools brought out all their energy and flashed festive colors all over the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, November 17.
The season marked the start of another National University dynasty as the NU Pep Squad bagged its sixth title in 7 years with a near-flawless, Sarimanok-inspired routine that boasted Filipino pride. (READ: NU restarts UAAP cheerdance dynasty with back-to-back crowns)
Aside from the back-to-back champions, all 8 schools managed to lift the spirits of the crowd with their new looks and jaw-dropping performances.
DYNASTY. The NU Pep Squad bags back-to-back titles in the UAAP cheerdance competition with another showstopper. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
FILIPINO PRIDE. The NU Pep Squad reminds Filipinos to be proud of their country's culture in its Sarimanok-inspired routine. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
ALL SMILES. NU captures its sixth UAAP cheerdance title in 7 years. Photo by Josh Albelda
TRIBUTE. The FEU Cheering Squad brings its Michael Jackson-inspired routine to another level to captivate the audience. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
INTRICATE. FEU stuns the crowd with a solid pyramid execution. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
FESTIVE. Adamson continues to bring joy in their performances with big smiles and festive colors. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
WINNERS' CIRCLE. The Adamson Pep Squad sustains its status as one of the UAAP's rising cheerdance programs. Photo by Josh Albelda
ENCHANTED. The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe brings the crowd into its own magical world. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
CONSISTENT. The UE Pep Squad delivers another clean and fun performance. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
MAROON PRIDE. The UP Pep Squad brings in the school spirit. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
BON VOYAGE. The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion takes the audience aboard its journey around the world. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
FLASHY. The La Salle Animo Squad highlights its costume change with a splash of colors. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
– Rappler.com