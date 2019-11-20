'Sweep victory:' Twitter erupts as Ateneo completes UAAP three-peat
MANILA, Philippines – It's a perfect run for the Ateneo dynasty.
The mighty Ateneo Blue Eagles captured their third straight UAAP championship after surviving the hard-fighting UST Growling Tigers in Game 2 of the Season 82 men's basketball finals on Wednesday, November 20. (READ: CHAMPS AGAIN: Ateneo dynasty romps to rare season sweep after UST scare)
THREE-PEAT AND 16-0 SWEEP COMPLETE!— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 20, 2019
The Ateneo Blue Eagles defeat the UST Growling Tigers in Game 2, 86-79! #UAAPSeason82Finals #ONEB16FIGHT https://t.co/80N3DRgCed pic.twitter.com/tjMNSSATTc
Celebratory tweets poured all over for the undefeated champions after their historic 16-0 romp.
ATENEO HONED LEGENDS!— Team Ateneo (@AteneOBF) November 20, 2019
Thank you for flying with Ateneo, Adrian Wong, Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Thirdy Ravena!
THANK YOU, SENIORS!
Photos by Joji Lapuz and Arvin Lim | Fabilioh#THANKYOUSENIORS#ONEB16FIGHT#ADMUvsUST#UAAPSeason82Finals pic.twitter.com/gPAOAkBdjA
Merry christmas Ateneo community!— Team AMDG (@TeamAMDG) November 20, 2019
Merry christmas everyone! Hope you guys enjoyed BEBOB's gift.#ONEB16FIGHT
16-0. HISTORY. UNDEFEATED. CHAMPION. BACK2BACK2BACK. ONE BIG FIGHT!!!!!! #ONEB16FIGHT #UAAPSeason82 #UAAPSeason82Finals— Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) November 20, 2019
Congratulations to the Ateneo Blue Eagles! Well deserved! They raised the bar for every team in the UAAP. Now all teams will definitely strive to play at a higher level to match up against the undefeated champions. Philippine basketball will only get better from here!— Diego Dario (@Diego5Dario) November 20, 2019
Congrats to Ateneo! Started the season on a mission and stayed on track until the job was done!— Gabe Norwood (@GNorwood5) November 20, 2019
Respect to UST...left it all on the court. All that young talent will be a force in the future!
Gotta love college athletics!
Appreciation tweets were all over our feeds, especially to the graduating Blue Eagles led by Finals Most Valuable Player Thirdy Ravena.
This is definitely a sweep victory for the Ateneo Blue Eagles!— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 20, 2019
Congratulations to THIRDY RAVENA for winning the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball FINALS MVP award!
CHAMPS AGAIN: Ateneo dynasty romps to rare season sweep after UST scare https://t.co/80N3DRydCN pic.twitter.com/M6J0fWpRI0
For the last time in his collegiate career, Thirdy Ravena cuts the nets as a 3-time champion and Finals MVP! #UAAPSeason82Finals | @JRnalistic pic.twitter.com/YBJoBBu76M— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 20, 2019
Here are more reactions on Ateneo's epic three-peat:#ONEB16FIGHT - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
– Rappler.com