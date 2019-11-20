MANILA, Philippines – It's a perfect run for the Ateneo dynasty.

The mighty Ateneo Blue Eagles captured their third straight UAAP championship after surviving the hard-fighting UST Growling Tigers in Game 2 of the Season 82 men's basketball finals on Wednesday, November 20. (READ: CHAMPS AGAIN: Ateneo dynasty romps to rare season sweep after UST scare)

THREE-PEAT AND 16-0 SWEEP COMPLETE!



The Ateneo Blue Eagles defeat the UST Growling Tigers in Game 2, 86-79! #UAAPSeason82Finals #ONEB16FIGHT https://t.co/80N3DRgCed pic.twitter.com/tjMNSSATTc — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 20, 2019

Celebratory tweets poured all over for the undefeated champions after their historic 16-0 romp.

ATENEO HONED LEGENDS!



Thank you for flying with Ateneo, Adrian Wong, Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Thirdy Ravena!



THANK YOU, SENIORS!



Photos by Joji Lapuz and Arvin Lim | Fabilioh#THANKYOUSENIORS#ONEB16FIGHT#ADMUvsUST#UAAPSeason82Finals pic.twitter.com/gPAOAkBdjA — Team Ateneo (@AteneOBF) November 20, 2019

Merry christmas Ateneo community!

Merry christmas everyone! Hope you guys enjoyed BEBOB's gift.#ONEB16FIGHT — Team AMDG (@TeamAMDG) November 20, 2019

Congratulations to the Ateneo Blue Eagles! Well deserved! They raised the bar for every team in the UAAP. Now all teams will definitely strive to play at a higher level to match up against the undefeated champions. Philippine basketball will only get better from here! — Diego Dario (@Diego5Dario) November 20, 2019

Congrats to Ateneo! Started the season on a mission and stayed on track until the job was done!



Respect to UST...left it all on the court. All that young talent will be a force in the future!



Gotta love college athletics! — Gabe Norwood (@GNorwood5) November 20, 2019

Appreciation tweets were all over our feeds, especially to the graduating Blue Eagles led by Finals Most Valuable Player Thirdy Ravena.

This is definitely a sweep victory for the Ateneo Blue Eagles!



Congratulations to THIRDY RAVENA for winning the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball FINALS MVP award!



CHAMPS AGAIN: Ateneo dynasty romps to rare season sweep after UST scare https://t.co/80N3DRydCN pic.twitter.com/M6J0fWpRI0 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 20, 2019

For the last time in his collegiate career, Thirdy Ravena cuts the nets as a 3-time champion and Finals MVP! #UAAPSeason82Finals | @JRnalistic pic.twitter.com/YBJoBBu76M — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 20, 2019

Here are more reactions on Ateneo's epic three-peat:

