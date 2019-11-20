IN PHOTOS: Ateneo Blue Eagles relish three-peat and a sweep
A mighty Ateneo squad steamrolls the rest of the UAAP field to bag its third straight crown on a perfect 16-0 season run
Published 8:57 PM, November 20, 2019
Updated 9:04 PM, November 20, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo completed its run to perfection with an 86-79 Game 2 triumph over University of Santo Tomas to bag its third straight championship in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball finals on Wednesday, November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Thirdy Ravena capped his exceptional collegiate career with 17 points, 8 coming in the 4th quarter, together with 7 rebounds and 5 assists to secure his third straight Finals MVP plum as the Blue Eagles wrapped up their 16-0 romp in front of a capacity crowd of 20,198.
SJ Belangel also delivered a career performance of 15 points on a 5-of-10 clip from threes to send off his senior Matt Nieto, who nabbed 14 points, 6 boards, and 5 dimes in his final collegiate game, on a high.
Check out some celebration photos of the league dynasty.
KING EAGLE. Thirdy Ravena bags his third Finals MVP after powering the Ateneo Blue Eagles to a third straight UAAP championship. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
PILLARS. Thirdy Ravena and Matt Nieto graduate as champions. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
INSTANT IMPACT. Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin salutes SJ Belangel, who delivers the goods in the season-sweeping game. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
PERFECTION. The Ateneo Blue Eagles flash their trophies and three-peat championship shirts. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
GALLANT EFFORT. Renzo Subido and the UST Growling Tigers try to put up a fight but the Ateneo Blue Eagles prove too tough yet again. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
GLORIOUS.The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate in style after a phenomenal season. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
– Rappler.com