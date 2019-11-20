MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo completed its run to perfection with an 86-79 Game 2 triumph over University of Santo Tomas to bag its third straight championship in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball finals on Wednesday, November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thirdy Ravena capped his exceptional collegiate career with 17 points, 8 coming in the 4th quarter, together with 7 rebounds and 5 assists to secure his third straight Finals MVP plum as the Blue Eagles wrapped up their 16-0 romp in front of a capacity crowd of 20,198.

SJ Belangel also delivered a career performance of 15 points on a 5-of-10 clip from threes to send off his senior Matt Nieto, who nabbed 14 points, 6 boards, and 5 dimes in his final collegiate game, on a high.

Check out some celebration photos of the league dynasty.

– Rappler.com