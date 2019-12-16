MANILA, Philippines – From being cellar-dwellers in the UAAP, the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons have risen to become one of the collegiate league's more formidable teams.

A group of UP alumni led by Renan Dalisay thought such a story as riveting as the rise of the Fighting Maroons would be worthy of a book. Nowhere to Go But UP: How a Basketball Team Inspired a Nation was launched last December 9.

Naveen Ganglani, the book's author and a Rappler sports correspondent, recounted the conversations he's had with athletes and boosters alike, which all led to the completion of the book.

"On game day, players from Ateneo and La Salle had packed lunches. But the Fighting Maroons ate Mentos," said Ganglani.

Nowhere to Go But UP: How a Basketball Team Inspired a Nation will be available to the public soon. Visit nowheretogobutup.ph for details. – Rappler.com