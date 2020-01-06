MANILA, Philippines – Another year, another coaching change for the De La Salle Green Archers.

After failing to make it to the UAAP Final Four for the second straight season, the Green Archers are reportedly planning another retooling year by tapping Centro Escolar University head coach Derrick Pumaren to take the helm.

Randolph Leongson of Spin.ph first reported on the development.

If the move comes to fruition, the elder Pumaren will be the third head coach to man La Salle's frontlines since Aldin Ayo led the team to a championship in 2016 and a runner-up finish the year after.

In 2019, the Archers finished with a 7-7 record for 5th place, effectively marking the one-and-done experiment with Jamie Malonzo, Keyshawn Meeker, James Laput, and team consultant Jermaine Byrd a failure by the program's standards.

Meanwhile, "Manong" Derrick has been busy in his time away from the UAAP since his last stint at the University of the East. He led the CEU Scorpions to the 2019 NCRAA championship and an unlikely finals appearance in the 2019 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

If ever, Derrick will be the third Pumaren to take over the reins for the multi-titled basketball program in the last two decades.

Franz, the current Adamson head coach, led La Salle to 5 championships from 1998 to 2007 before younger brother Dindo had a brief stint in 2011. – Rappler.com