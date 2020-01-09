MANILA, Philippines – After her debut in the senior national team last year, Eya Laure looks to bring her international experience when the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses start their UAAP Season 82 campaign next month.

The 20-year-old Laure, the youngest member of the Philippine women's volleyball team, saw action in the ASEAN Grand Prix and the country's hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"Siguro ‘yung values na natutunan ko sa national team [ang madadala ko sa UST]. ‘Yung kung paano sila maging composed sa bawat sitwasyon, kung paano sila magdala sa sarili nila and ‘yung attitude towards the game, the attitude towards everyone, sa bawat nangyayari," Laure told Rappler on Wednesday, January 8, when the Foton Tornadoes announced their rebranding to Chery Tiggo Crossovers.



(I guess I'll be able to bring the values I learned from the national team to UST. Like how they can be composed in every situation, how they carry themselves and their attitude towards the game, attitude towards everyone in every moment.)

The Season 81 Rookie of the Year, though, admitted she barely played with the España-based squad the past months due to her commitments to the Philippine Superliga and the national team.

But Laure trusts her teammates and thinks the Tigresses – who made it to the UAAP Finals last season – will still be out to contend even after the graduation of Season 81 MVP Sisi Rondina.

"Kahit papano confident pa rin compared to last year kasi nandiyan pa rin ang mga ka-teammates ko para i-build ulit ang confidence na meron ako kasi medyo matagal ako hindi nakapaglaro sa UST. Parang after UAAP, pro league tapos national team," added Laure.

(No matter what, I'm more confident compared to last year because I have my teammates from last season to help build on the confidence that I already have because I haven't been playing with UST recently. Like after the UAAP, I played in the pro league then the national team.)

The rising Philippine volleyball star will also finally reunite with her sister EJ, who went on a hiatus from the UAAP for 3 years.

The sisters won a UAAP juniors title together in 2014 where EJ nabbed the MVP plum.

"Masaya [ako] kasi siyempre ito ‘yung pinakahinintay ko na makasama ko siya ulit after ilang years namin. Parang matagal-tagal na iyon eh," said the younger Laure.

(I'm happy because this is the moment I've been waiting for – to play alongside my sister after many years.)

The Laure sisters hope to finally power the Golden Tigresses back to the Finals and clinch the school's first title in 10 years. – Rappler.com