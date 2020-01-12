MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso is headed back to Katipunan.

After two years in the Bulldogs' den with National University, the 19-year-old rising star is headed back to Ateneo as the newest member of Tab Baldwin's Blue Eagles, per multiple reports.

This development reportedly started after his father and PBA legend Danny Ildefonso left the university and dropped his assistant head coach post in the wake of Goldwin Monteverde's big overhaul with the team away from the Jamike Jarin era.

As the younger Ildefonso now heads back to where his career kickstarted as a high school champion, he is now set to be a key cog in Baldwin's battle-tested, title-winning system.

Ildefonso, though, won’t see action yet next season as he needs to serve residency as per league rules.

Although the former Batang Gilas star impressed with averages of 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in what turned out to be his final season last year as a Bulldog, the team failed to make any significant noise as it finished with a 2-12 record.

Conversely, the Blue Eagles are practically strangers to losing as it capped off a title three-peat finish with an unprecedented 16-0 sweep.

After two losing seasons, Dave is now set to continue Ateneo's dominant run in a way only an Ildefonso can. – Rappler.com