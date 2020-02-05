MANILA, Philippines – The Nazareth-NU Bullpups left no room for doubt in their dominant UAAP Season 82 boys’ basketball campaign as they swept the elimination round with an 80-73 win over the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws on Wednesday, February 5.

The final game of the elims at the FilOil Flying V Centre was practically over at the start of the 4th quarter, as the defending champions led by 31, 71-40, over the hapless second-seeded FEU.

However, the Tamaraws reminded their foes of their strength one more time, as they exploded for a 31-6 run to get the contest within 6, 71-77, after a Jorick Bautista shot with 2:15 left.

But the massive run was all for naught as Ernest Felicilda drained a dagger three with 49 ticks left for the 80-71 lead, just as FEU ran out of gas for the day.

Bullpups sniper Terrence Fortea led the sweeping win with 17 points off the bench on 4-of-13 shooting from downtown. Reyland Torres added 16 markers and 9 rebounds while Gerry Abadiano chipped in 11 points and 5 boards.

Patrick Sleat led the Baby Tams’ failed comeback effort with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists off the pine.

Adamson nips Ateneo

In the other bearing game of the day, the Adamson Baby Falcons equalized the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in the final standings with a thrilling 79-76 escape act.

Jeremy Guarino sank a clutch triple in the final 4 seconds of the game of the give the Falcons a 79-76 lead.

Off the timeout, LeBron Lopez airballed the game-tying trey as Adamson averted a 4th-seed playoff with the UST Tiger Cubs, whom at the time was playing next.

MVP candidate Jake Figueroa tallied a 26-point, 21-rebound double-double as the Falcons finished with an 8-6 record, while Guarino added 18 markers.

Joshua Lazaro led the Eaglets with 23 points and 13 boards as they fell to 8-6 heading to their stepladder semifinals on Wednesday, February 12.

Because of this, the now-eliminated UST vented its ire on the also-ran De La Salle Zobel Junior Archers with a 95-87 win to end their season with a 7-7 record.

Star big man JB Lina led the way for the Tiger Cubs with 25 points and 16 rebounds while Kean Baclaan erupted for 31 markers to cap off the Junior Archers’ lost season.

Finally, the UPIS Junior Maroons saved the best for last as they averted a 34-point meltdown against the UE Junior Warriors for a breakthrough 86-81 win.

Lanky shooter Jordi Gomez de Liaño led UPIS in their only win of the season with 21 points on a 4-of-9 clip from downtown while Cyrus Austria paced UE in the loss with 18 markers.

The Scores

First Game:

Adamson 79 – Figueroa 26, Guarino 18, Barcelona 14, Erolon 11, Dominguez 5, Quinal 3, Hanapi 2, Cosal 0.

Ateneo 76 – Lozaro 23, Padrigao 18, Lopez 14, Jaymalin 12, Espinosa 6, Pangilinan 2, Felix 1, De Ayre 0, Ladimo 0, Rubiato 0, Salvador G. 0, Salvador M. 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 30-33, 54-52, 79-76.

Second Game:

UST 95 – Lina 25, Cortez 21, Biag 10, Ascotia 8, Villarez 7, Calivozo 6, Escoto 6, Jalbuena 3, Javier 3, Maliwat 3, Bugarin 2, Montemayor 1, Bautista 0, Salazar 0.

DLSZ 87 – Baclaan 31, Cudiamat 18, Tupas 11, Omer 7, Quimado 6, Macasaet 5, Unisa 5, Melecio 2, Milan 2, Dalisay 0, Del Mundo 0, Lawrence 0, Luna 0, Reyes 0, Sevilla 0.

Quarters: 14-22, 33-42, 61-64, 95-87.

Third Game:

UPIS 86 – Gomez de Liaño 21, Dimaculangan 16, Torculas 14, Torres 12, Canillas 7, Lopez 5, Napalang 5, Armamento 3, Morejelo 2, Abreu 1, Avinado 0, Cordero 0, Jacob 0, Villarivera 0, Villaverde 0.

UE 81 – Austria 18, Cruz 15, Marasigan 14, San Juan 11, Montecalvo 10, Montecastro 7, Caliwag 5, Mara 1, Cabili 0, Castillo 0, Pelipel 0, Peralta 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 26-13, 59-32, 77-48, 86-81.

Fourth Game:

NSNU 80 – Fortea 17, Torres 16 Abadiano 11, Alarcon 9, Felicilda 7, Quiambao 7, Tamayo 5, Enriquez 4, Buenasalida 2, Tulabot 2, Duremdes 0, Laure 0, Mailim 0.

FEU-D 73 – Sleat 17, Estacio 12, Padrones 11, Bagunu 8, Pasaol 7, Saldua 7, Bautista 6, Libago 5, Anonuevo 0, Basilio 0, Mantua 0, Remogat 0.

Quarters: 24-13, 43-21, 71-40, 80-73.

Standings:

*NSNU - 14-0

*FEU-D - 12-2

*Ateneo - 8-6

*Adamson - 8-6

UST - 7-7

DLSZ - 3-11

UE - 3-11

UPIS - 1-13

*semifinalist

– Rappler.com