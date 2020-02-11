MANILA, Philippines – The opening of the UAAP Season 82 second semester sports – including the volleyball tournament – is still slated to push through on Saturday, February 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena despite the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) threat in the country.

"As for the UAAP, as we speak, we are all systems go," says UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag during the Season 82 volleyball pre-tournament press conference.

Saguisag and the rest of the UAAP board are "closely monitoring" the situation as the PBA moved the opening of the Philippine Cup and the D-League to March. The NCAA likewise postponed its juniors tournaments.

"New things come up every day. The name of the virus itself is novel. So we have a novel challenge and novel situation. We are prepared to face this situation but at the moment, as we speak, tuloy pa tayo (it's still a go)," the UAAP official said.

"Rest assured that the UAAP is committed to ensuring the safety of our student-athletes, the coaches, and the officials. Nothing is more important than everybody’s health," Saguisag added.

The virus, which originated from Wuhan, China, has now infected more than 42,000 and reached some 25 countries, including the Philippines where there are 3 confirmed cases, 2 of whom had already recovered while 1 died – the first nCoV death outside China.

More than 1,000 deaths had been recorded in China as of Tuesday, February 11.

Defending champions NU Bulldogs and the Ateneo Lady Eagles banner the men's and women's volleyball tournaments, respectively. – Rappler.com