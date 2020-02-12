MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 82 second semester sports – including the opening of the volleyball tournament this weekend – will be postponed until "further notice" according to league executive director Rebo Saguisag.

"In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAAP, after thorough deliberation by the Board of Trustees and the Board of Managing Directors, have come to a decision to postpone all sporting events starting Saturday, 15 February," annouced Saguisag on Wednesday, February 12 during the halftime break of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets versus the Adamson Baby Falcons stepladder semifinals game in juniors basketball.

The decision was made unanimously by the league's Board of Trustees and Board of Managing Directors in compliance with the advisories of the Department of Health and the Commissioner on Higher Education early this week.

The volleyball tournament was slated to open on Saturday, February 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Also postponed are the men's football tournament which was set to begin on February 16, softball (February 17), seniors baseball (February 19), athletics (February 19-23), and judo (last week of February).

The playoffs for the high school beach volleyball and basketball tournaments will also be moved.

The fencing tournament and the 10th matchday of the high school boys' football tournament will still take place this week.

"The UAAP will be closely monitoring the country’s situation in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to determine the resumption of the games," said Saguisag.

"We ask for your understanding and your prayers for the safety of our community, our nation and all countries affected by this outbreak." – Rappler.com