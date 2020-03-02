MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas extended its reign in men's judo, while the University of the East captured its first women's crown in UAAP Season 82 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 1.

UST drew prolific performances from Gabriel Ligero and Russel Lorenzo to edge out the University of the Philippines and claim its fourth straight men's title.

The Golden Judokas collected 18 points off two golds, a silver, and a bronze medal in the second and last day to turn the tide against Day 1 leaders Fighting Maroons for a 34-32 final count.

Ligero stunned featherweight favorite David Gordon of De La Salle University in the quarterfinals before topping Miguel Gonzalvo of Ateneo de Manila University in the finals to notch the gold.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo fended off UP's Paolo Cruz in the extra lightweight final as he sealed UST's fourth men's consecutive championship.

UP needed to win both gold medals in the extra lightweight and half lightweight divisions in order to end a 12-year title drought, but only Edward Figueroa (half lightweight) emerged with a gold.

Ateneo dominated the lightweight clash with a 1-2 finish from Eric Uy and Rafael de Leon, but the Blue Eagles wound up with only 23 points for 3rd place.

Ligero bagged the men's MVP award, while UP's Jayvee Ferrer snagged the Rookie of the Year plum.

In women's play, UE wrapped up the tournament with a gold and a silver medal to clinch a historic women's title, besting powerhouse UST and UP.

The Lady Warriors recorded 30 points, 2 points ahead of former five-time champions UST as MVP Veneza Dayao took the half middleweight gold medal against Ateneo's Gabriele Mereria.

Rookie of the Year Sydney Sy, a world sambo medalist, dominated in her UAAP debut by toppling UST teammate Risa dela Cruz for the heavyweight gold.

UP's Kayla Amado then snared the middleweight gold as Remianne Pangilinan – the Rookie of the Year in 2019 – settled for silver, giving UST some glimmer of hope in winning its sixth straight women's tiara.

But Christine Pagdanganan was not able to close it out for UST in the half heavyweight class, with UP's Justin Main reigning supreme to pick up her second straight gold medal in the division.

UP finished at 3rd place with 22 points. – Rappler.com