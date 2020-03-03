MANILA, Philippines – Students from UAAP schools can now avail of the P35 game ticket promo on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays of the Season 82 volleyball tournaments.

After launching the Student Wednesdays promo for the Season 82 basketball tournament, the league decided to extend the promo to the double-header Tuesday games.

The promo will be available for upper box and general admission tickets in both the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the SM Mall of Asia, and the gallery section of the Philsports Arena. (GAME SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball 1st round)

The UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament will kick off on Tuesday, March 3, as the University of the East and Far Eastern University go head-to-head in both the men's and women's games at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The promo encourages students of the member schools to come and support their teams during the weekday games.

"Nothing beats watching the games live. As we saw during the basketball tournaments, the more affordable the ticket prices during the weekday games, the better the turnout. This is why we decided to do the promo for the volleyball tournaments," said UAAP President Emmanuel Fernandez.

Student Weekdays will run throughout the elimination round. – Rappler.com