MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws made Lycha Ebon’s long-awaited return all the more worth it.

In the first game of the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament, last season’s semifinalists dominated the UE Lady Red Warriors in sweeping fashion, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, March 3.

Jeanette Villareal led FEU’s balanced attack with 11 points on 8 attacks, 2 blocks, and an ace while Ivana Agudo chipped in 10 markers on 9 attacks and an ace.

Ebon added 9 points in her first game in almost a year off from an ACL tear while Cayuna also chipped in 9 points and 18 excellent sets.

Head coach George Pascua was satisfied with the way his girls dominated the opposition in their season debut.

"First game eh. Eto yung mage-gauge namin kung gaano katibay yung preparation na ginawa namin," he said in the post-game presser.

(It’s the first game. This is where we’d gauge how sturdy our preparations have been.)

After a dominant 25-9 start by FEU, UE got their bearings back and fought tooth-and-nail in the 2nd frame, even tying it 17-all.

However, the Lady Tamaraws launched a 7-2 run to reach set point, 24-19, before wrapping up on a UE attack error - their 22nd in just two frames.

UE kept its fightback hopes alive with a 10-7 lead in the 3rd set, until FEU responded with a 6-1 attack for the 13-11 lead sparked with great Buding Duremdes floor defense.

The Lady Tamaraws never looked back from there as Gel Cayuna closed the game out on back-to-back aces for the 25-17 finish.

Mary Ann Mendrez paced UE in the losing effort with 13 points, all off attacks. – Rappler.com