MANILA, Philippines – It's just the first week of UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball action and fans will already be treated to a playoff-worthy atmosphere on Saturday, March 7.

For their first game of the season, the De La Salle Lady Spikers will be thrown immediately to the fire as they take on the defending champions Ateneo Lady Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be Ateneo's game to lose right off the bat as the Lady Eagles already have their legs under them after a three-set mauling of the UP Fighting Maroons last Wednesday, March 4.

Super senior Kat Tolentino and super rookie Faith Nisperos took charge Wednesday night and proved why Ateneo is still one of the early title favorites for the new season.

But it takes a super rookie to know a super rookie, and that's exactly who Jolina dela Cruz was last season after being a bright spot in what was otherwise a forgettable run by La Salle's lofty standards.

It's practical to assume that Dela Cruz has only gotten better with time and is expected to take on a bigger leadership role after the departure of Des Cheng.

Transition is now the main theme for both squads as they readjust from losing veteran talent from their ranks.

Still, history has proven that this rivalry will give fans a great show that only an Ateneo-La Salle match can give.

Will the Lady Eagles continue soaring up the ranks or will the Lady Spikers play the role of spoilers in their very first game?

Follow Rappler's live updates here:

– Rappler.com