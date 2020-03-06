MANILA, Philippines – Faith Nisperos knew that being an Ateneo Lady Eagle came with heavy expectations, and yet she played through like a champ.

In her first-ever seniors game in UAAP Season 82, the super rookie out of Nazareth School-National University showed she belonged, scoring 10 points all off attacks in the Lady Eagles' 3-set blitz over the UP Fighting Maroons.

It was a surreal moment for the 19-year-old, as she gushed about the experience after the easy win.

"As everyone knows, it's really my dream. Of course, I felt a little nervous at first, but then I know this opportunity is a blessing the Lord gave me. What I feel is I'm very grateful that He gave this to me," Nisperos said.

Nisperos showed no fear all throughout the game, as she relentlessly attacked the hapless UP defense along with her senior teammates Kat Tolentino and Jules Samonte.

Her outing certainly caught the attention of "ate" Kat, as she praised her rookie spiker after the game.

"She's shown a lot of promise in practice, so I'm excited with more games to come. She did well in this game too," she said.

With a long career ahead of her, Nisperos is out to make sure she gives it her all for the school she calls home.

"I know I am [a] very aggressive player. I know that there's nothing I won't settle for excellence," she said. "I think my personality fits into [coach Oliver Almadro's] system. And I just have to work hard so I can perfect Coach O's system."

She added, "I think going to Ateneo is a big step for me, and I know that my potential as a student, an athlete, and as a person will grow more in Ateneo." – Rappler.com